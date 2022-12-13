Read full article on original website
Bronco Sports
Broncos Announce Full 2023 Softball Schedule
BOISE, Idaho – Eighteen home games and 10 postseason competitors highlight the 2023 Boise State softball schedule, head coach Justin Shults announced, Thursday. The Broncos will take on regional participants Georgia (Feb. 10), Ohio State (Feb. 11), Wichita State (Feb. 17), Michigan (Feb. 24-25), Washington (March 3), and Grand Canyon (March 3) and face Super Regional participants UCF (Feb. 10), Stanford (Feb. 25-26), and Arizona State (March 4). Regional-contending and defending Mountain West champion San Diego State visits Dona Larsen Park for a three-game series (April 28-30) to close out Boise State home slate.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Place 12 on Phil Steele All-Mountain West Teams
CLEVELAND – A quartet of Boise State football student-athletes were named to the Phil Steele All-Mountain West First Team, highlighting the Broncos' 12 selections, the magazine announced Thursday. Fifth-year senior cornerback Caleb Biggers, redshirt senior defensive lineman Scott Matlock, redshirt senior offensive lineman John Ojukwu and senior safety JL...
Bronco Sports
Women’s Tennis Releases Spring Schedule
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State women's tennis has released its schedule for the 2023 spring duals season, head coach Beck Roghaar announced Tuesday. The slate features 11 home matches and three contests against power-five opponents. The Broncos kick off their season with a seven-match homestand, beginning with a three-match...
Bronco Sports
Bush Hamdan Returns as Offensive Coordinator
BOISE, Idaho – Former Boise State quarterback Bush Hamdan was named the Broncos' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Andy Avalos announced Wednesday. Approval of a final contract is subject to the State Board of Education. Hamdan, who played 2004-08 at Boise State, returns to the Treasure Valley...
Bronco Sports
Bench Powers Boise State to 91-50 Win
BOISE, Idaho – Five players scored double figures as Boise State men's basketball cruised to a 91-50 victory over New Orleans, Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena. After missing their first three shots from the field, the Broncos (9-2) made 6-of-their-next-7 to build a 19-11 lead entering the second media timeout of the opening half. Seven players scored for Boise State as it finished the first half shooting 50% or better from both the field and beyond the arc and entered halftime carrying a 42-28 lead over the Privateers (2-7). After New Orleans scored the first bucket of the second half, Boise State held the opponent scoreless for over 10 minutes, opening a 24-0 run to build a 66-30 lead with under 10 to play. The Broncos held the Privateers to just 27.6% shooting in the second half to lift themselves to the largest victory of the season.
