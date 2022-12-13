BOISE, Idaho – Five players scored double figures as Boise State men's basketball cruised to a 91-50 victory over New Orleans, Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena. After missing their first three shots from the field, the Broncos (9-2) made 6-of-their-next-7 to build a 19-11 lead entering the second media timeout of the opening half. Seven players scored for Boise State as it finished the first half shooting 50% or better from both the field and beyond the arc and entered halftime carrying a 42-28 lead over the Privateers (2-7). After New Orleans scored the first bucket of the second half, Boise State held the opponent scoreless for over 10 minutes, opening a 24-0 run to build a 66-30 lead with under 10 to play. The Broncos held the Privateers to just 27.6% shooting in the second half to lift themselves to the largest victory of the season.

