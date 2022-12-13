ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa farmland values reach record highs

DES MOINES — Iowa farmland has never been more valuable. The average value of an acre of Iowa farmland increased 17 percent to $11,411 in 2022, according to the Iowa State University Land Value Survey. That is the highest value for Iowa farmland in the history of the survey, which began in 1941.
Iowa Dems lose leader after election, caucus defeats

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn announced Saturday he will step down as leader of the party, after Democrats in the state faced a drubbing in the Nov. 8 midterm elections and a likely vote by national Democrats to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation caucus status it’s held for half a century.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
'Immense sense of pride': Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years

A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8, pausing while milking a cow to listen to her father, wearing bib overalls and holding a milking pail. In another, Grace Western and her other children, Charlene, 5, Joyce, 3, and Todd Jr., 1, pose with freshly-canned fruit.
CORRECTION

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A story on page A1 in Thursday’s Journal contained incorrect information about the state’s budget due to a reporter error. Iowa’s state revenue is projected to dip slightly this budget year, and then increase marginally the following budget year, according to the state Revenue Estimating Conference. A previous article mistakenly reported projections for the wrong fiscal years. The corrected story is running in today’s Journal on page A2.
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices

There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
County studies whether to secede from California

Voters in one of Southern California's largest counties have delivered a pointed if largely symbolic message about growing frustration in the nation's most populous state: Officials will soon begin studying whether to break free and form a new state. An advisory ballot proposal narrowly approved in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — will trigger research that will evaluate the radical step, the latest sign of unease with the state's political direction. Attempting to establish the first new state since Hawaii in 1959 is a longshot proposition for the county east of Los Angeles. It would require approval by the California Legislature and Congress, which appears unlikely.
Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday

(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
Iowa farmland values skyrocket, again

High commodity prices and low interest rates helped drive farmland values in Iowa to an average of $11,411 an acre, up 17% from 2021, when they rose 29%, said Iowa State University’s annual Land Value Survey. “Farmers have a lot more cash on hand and supply chain issues led to a shortage of equipment, so the money that farmers normally spend on equipment is now devoted to land,” said ISU associate professor Wendong Zhang.
Weather Why: What is the polar vortex?

DES MOINES, Iowa — When arctic air moves into Central Iowa, you may often hear about the polar vortex. But the polar vortex is always around, it just tends to affect the Midwest more in the winter. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains what the polar vortex is and its connection to the jet stream.
Snow totals in central Iowa from Thursday’s winter storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of central Iowa picked up several inches of snow Thursday afternoon, causing some slick conditions and blowing snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. The I-35 corridor picked up about 1-3,” with some locally higher amounts. As the snow band moved through Thursday afternoon, it intensified somewhat, leaving central Iowa with […]
