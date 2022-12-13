Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Iowa farmland values reach record highs
DES MOINES — Iowa farmland has never been more valuable. The average value of an acre of Iowa farmland increased 17 percent to $11,411 in 2022, according to the Iowa State University Land Value Survey. That is the highest value for Iowa farmland in the history of the survey, which began in 1941.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Dems lose leader after election, caucus defeats
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn announced Saturday he will step down as leader of the party, after Democrats in the state faced a drubbing in the Nov. 8 midterm elections and a likely vote by national Democrats to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation caucus status it’s held for half a century.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
'Immense sense of pride': Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8, pausing while milking a cow to listen to her father, wearing bib overalls and holding a milking pail. In another, Grace Western and her other children, Charlene, 5, Joyce, 3, and Todd Jr., 1, pose with freshly-canned fruit.
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Miller-Meeks’ Change of Address, Ernst Censured, and Brennan caucus post-mortem
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Mariannette Miller-Meeks has an interesting new address and potentially a primary opponent, Joni Ernst is censured, and Scott Brennan provides his caucus post-mortem. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds...
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
Sioux City Journal
More than a month after election day, the Iowa Board of Canvass certifies the results in final statehouse races
DES MOINES — State officials took the final step in Iowa’s election Friday, certifying the results in three state House races that underwent recounts after the November election. The Iowa Board of Canvass certified the results in House districts 59, 73, and 81, in Cerro Gordo, Linn and...
Sioux City Journal
CORRECTION
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A story on page A1 in Thursday’s Journal contained incorrect information about the state’s budget due to a reporter error. Iowa’s state revenue is projected to dip slightly this budget year, and then increase marginally the following budget year, according to the state Revenue Estimating Conference. A previous article mistakenly reported projections for the wrong fiscal years. The corrected story is running in today’s Journal on page A2.
Griswold Representative Tom Moore Weighs on Governor’s School Choice Bill
(Griswold) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds points to school choice as one of her top priorities once the 2023 Iowa Legislative session starts in January. District 18 Republican Representative Tom Moore voices his opinion on the bil. Representative Moore says one thing about his proposed bill is the effect it will...
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices
There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
Sioux City Journal
County studies whether to secede from California
Voters in one of Southern California's largest counties have delivered a pointed if largely symbolic message about growing frustration in the nation's most populous state: Officials will soon begin studying whether to break free and form a new state. An advisory ballot proposal narrowly approved in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — will trigger research that will evaluate the radical step, the latest sign of unease with the state's political direction. Attempting to establish the first new state since Hawaii in 1959 is a longshot proposition for the county east of Los Angeles. It would require approval by the California Legislature and Congress, which appears unlikely.
Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday
(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
Sioux City Journal
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buried parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started last Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
Agriculture Online
Iowa farmland values skyrocket, again
High commodity prices and low interest rates helped drive farmland values in Iowa to an average of $11,411 an acre, up 17% from 2021, when they rose 29%, said Iowa State University’s annual Land Value Survey. “Farmers have a lot more cash on hand and supply chain issues led to a shortage of equipment, so the money that farmers normally spend on equipment is now devoted to land,” said ISU associate professor Wendong Zhang.
Weather Why: What is the polar vortex?
DES MOINES, Iowa — When arctic air moves into Central Iowa, you may often hear about the polar vortex. But the polar vortex is always around, it just tends to affect the Midwest more in the winter. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains what the polar vortex is and its connection to the jet stream.
Snow totals in central Iowa from Thursday’s winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of central Iowa picked up several inches of snow Thursday afternoon, causing some slick conditions and blowing snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. The I-35 corridor picked up about 1-3,” with some locally higher amounts. As the snow band moved through Thursday afternoon, it intensified somewhat, leaving central Iowa with […]
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
