Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Related
snntv.com
Second major fire at Palmetto scrap yard
History repeats itself in Manatee County as a scrap metal facility goes up in flames. The fire ignited in Palmetto but the smoke could be seen for miles. In April this exact same scrap yard caught fire. It used to be called Port Manatee Scrap Metal. This fire is very similar with flames reaching 100 feet.
snntv.com
500 kids to get toys at Second Chance Last Opportunity, Saturday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - More than 500 kids in Newtown will be receiving toys for Christmas this weekend. Second Chance Last Opportunity is hosting its annual "Hope for the Holidays" event at the Center for Women and Girls, Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. It's located at 1032-1034 Colleton Drive in Sarasota.
snntv.com
Snook Haven will reopen in January
VENICE (SNN TV) - A popular restaurant on the Myakka River will reopen in January after closing due to Hurricane Ian. SNN previously reported that Snook Haven in Venice hoped to reopen in December. However, the Sarasota County Commission voted to extend the Venice Pier Group's lease on the property through April 7, 2024.
snntv.com
North Port roundabout construction begins in January
NORTH PORT (SNNTV) - Work on two new roundabouts in Wellen Park begins in January. The Herald-Tribune reports bicycle and pedestrian friendly changes to U.S. 41 are part of the construction. The roundabouts will be built at two new roads – Wellen Park Boulevard and Mezzo Drive. The Wellen...
snntv.com
Lakewood Ranch: What is Preventative HVAC Maintenance?
Originally Posted On: https://www.schwartzair.com/lakewood-ranch-ac-what-is-preventative-hvac-maintenance/. Preventative HVAC maintenance is very important to have done at least once a year, we recommend twice a year for optimal results and in some cases quarterly for certain homes. Preventative HVAC maintenance is important because it helps with less break downs and more reliability for year round comfort in your home and will also help you get the best possible life span out of your HVAC system.
snntv.com
Ringling Bridge to light up for Hanukkah, Sunday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Hanukkah starts this weekend, and Chabad of SRQ is celebrating. The organization is hosting a ceremony at Harts Landing, Sunday night at 6:30. To commemorate the start of Hanukkah, members will be lighting up the Ringling Bridge in Blue. They will also light a grand Menorah and...
snntv.com
3 Signs You Need to Hire an AC Repair Company in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Originally Posted On: https://www.schwartzair.com/3-signs-you-need-to-hire-an-ac-repair-company-in-lakewood-ranch-fl/ Florida has one of the best climates in this country, yet most Floridians rely on their air conditioners most of the year. But did you know that nearly 24% of homeowners require AC repairs yearly?. After all, your AC system can only do its job if...
snntv.com
3 Common AC Maintenance Services in Sarasota, FL
Originally Posted On: https://www.schwartzair.com/3-common-ac-maintenance-services-in-sarasota-fl/ Florida has come a long way since before air conditioning, but you need to maintain your AC system to keep it functioning optimally. Otherwise, you could experience a problem with your air conditioning when you need it most. So, what AC maintenance services are there to prevent you from breaking a sweat?
snntv.com
Bradenton: What to Expect From an HVAC Service Call
Originally Posted On: https://www.schwartzair.com/bradenton-what-to-expect-from-an-hvac-service-call/. Your HVAC system is a critical part of your home. When it’s not working as it should, your home can become too hot or cold very quickly. Regular HVAC maintenance is the best way to ensure your heating and cooling system stays in good working...
snntv.com
Venice falls short in quest for back-to-back state titles
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians try to become four-time state champions in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. Unfortunately the quest fell just short for the Tribe. went in and came out undefeated after besting Venice at DrivePink Stadium, 21-14, earning the crown of inaugural Class 4S State Champions. An early interception and rushing score gave Venice hope, but they had it stripped away by a stout Lakeland team that proved too much for the Indians in the home stretch.
snntv.com
New commissioners get big bucks from big developers
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Two new Sarasota County commissioners received big bucks from big developers. The Herald-Tribune found around 20% of campaign donations for Joe Neunder and Mark Smith came from big developers. Benderson is one of those; it's planning the mixed-use Siesta Promenade development despite pushback from nearby residents. Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, the parent company of Lakewood Ranch is another. These numbers also don't include small developers.
snntv.com
Sarasota, FL: Indoor HVAC Air Quality Testing – What to Do if You Have Poor Air Quality
Originally Posted On: https://www.schwartzair.com/sarasota-fl-indoor-hvac-air-quality-testing-what-to-do-if-you-have-poor-air-quality/. Nearly 75% of US and Canadian workers are anxious about indoor air quality. Almost 40% rank air quality at their job sites as average to poor. Poor indoor air quality isn’t only a concern at places of business. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates household...
snntv.com
Bradentons annual riverwalk holiday festival of the arts
Bradenton’s Annual Riverwalk Holiday Festival of the Arts kicked off today. More than 100 artisans showcase their original artwork from across the country. They create an outdoor gallery of stunning , original and handmade art. “Well pretty much exactly what we’ve seen here. Local artists, artists from out of...
snntv.com
Suncoast gas prices drop 14 cents since last week, 47 cents since last month
SUNCOAST (SNN TV) - Gas prices drop again on the Suncoast. The average price per gallon as of Sunday afternoon on the Suncoast is $3.02, 14 cents lower than last week according to AAA. Diesel dropped 15 cents from $4.84 to $4.69. Diesel remains noticeably higher than last year, but...
snntv.com
Venice to hold special meeting on controversial development rules
VENICE (SNN TV) - The Venice City Council will hold a special meeting on controversial development rules. The Herald-Tribune reports the meeting is to find a compromise with the group 'Venice Unites,' a group of residents who want to amend rule changes. They've surpassed their goal of collecting more than 22-hundred signatures to hold a referendum to rescind the city's 600-plus page development code.
snntv.com
Venice Indians' quest for a title comes up inches short.
It’s just different here. That’s been the hashtag, the motto, and the mantra of the Venice Indians, not just this season but in seasons past and today it certainly was a different feel, a different emotion coming out on the downside of things. Losing today to the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in the classic four S state championship 21-14.
snntv.com
The Benefits of Hiring a Video Production Company
Originally Posted On: https://kestumbilt.com/articles/2022/11/21/the-benefits-of-hiring-a-video-production-company. 92% of marketers state that video is an important aspect of their marketing strategy. So, it comes as no surprise that many marketing agencies and digital firms are outsourcing video production these days. However, many agencies still feel like they can take care of it all...
snntv.com
Venice HS Football team heads to State Championship game in sweet send-off
VENICE - Students, staff and fellow classmates organized a sweet send-off for the Venice High School Football team as they head to Fort Lauderdale for the State Championships. Cheerleaders, band members, and the entire school were in the courtyard Friday morning cheering on the Venice High School football team as they head to Fort Lauderdale to hoping to bring back their second straight and fourth overall state football title.
Comments / 0