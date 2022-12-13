Originally Posted On: https://www.schwartzair.com/lakewood-ranch-ac-what-is-preventative-hvac-maintenance/. Preventative HVAC maintenance is very important to have done at least once a year, we recommend twice a year for optimal results and in some cases quarterly for certain homes. Preventative HVAC maintenance is important because it helps with less break downs and more reliability for year round comfort in your home and will also help you get the best possible life span out of your HVAC system.

