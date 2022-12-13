Read full article on original website
Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check: Find Out if Your State Still Owes You
Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check: Find Out if Your State Still Owes You. South Carolina is shipping reimbursements by the end of the year, and California won’t be ready until January 2023. As residents in each state deal with ongoing inflation, many are still issuing tax refunds and stimulus checks. Massachusetts just started paying off $3 billion in excess tax revenue in November.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
'I was ticked off': Duke Energy clears hundreds of trees from man's property
A South Carolina man knew Duke Energy needed to clear five trees for a transmission line. They cleared hundreds without telling him.
SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious of scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released some tips on how you can make sure you don’t become a victim of scams or financial fraud. Several of those tips include:. Be cautious of digital money transfers like Venmo or Zelle. Never share a password...
Stimulus update: $800 tax rebates to be sent in 16 days in South Carolina
South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Four Places in SC Were Named the “Most Overweight and Obese Cities” in the U.S.
Four places in SC were named the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities" in the U.S. - Here's why.Photo byBritish Heart Foundation. One of the biggest issues right now in the U.S. is obesity. As a matter of fact, according to one source, oecd.org, 40% of Americans in the country ages 25 and over are obese! A major national publication just released a list of the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S." and four places in South Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in the state made the list as well as others that made it as well.
State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Top SC prosecutor's daughter arrested on South Congaree shooting charge
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and six counts of first-degree assault and battery.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Damaging winds & tornadoes possible Thursday across Midlands and Lowcountry
A line of strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and even a few tornadoes to the Midlands and Lowcountry Thursday as a powerful cold front moves through the Palmetto State. Surface analysis Wednesday afternoon depicts a large low pressure area centered in the eastern Dakotas with a secondary low moving...
Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation could escalate to criminal charges
Next week the January 6th House Committee could refer former North Carolina congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to the DOJ for criminal charges.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
