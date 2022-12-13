ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

8 migrants detained after chase involving stolen truck, police say

HOUSTON – Eight migrants were detained after a police chase involving a stolen truck. The chase ended around 2 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex near S. Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators said the three woman and five men were smuggled into the U.S. through...
HOUSTON, TX
kgns.tv

Missing Texas man found in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

15 people injured in turbulent flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston

HOUSTON – Fifteen people were hurt when a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston encountered severe turbulence. After the flight landed around 5:28 a.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, numerous people were transported to the hospital, emergency officials said. Statement from United Airlines:. “United flight 128 encountered unexpected...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Texas’ persistent problem with maternal mortality

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eleanor about a long-awaited state report on maternal mortality in Texas and Alex about cities’ efforts to decriminalize marijuana.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot outside Montrose-area bar, police searching for gunman

HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a bar overnight in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grant and Fairview Streets. Before the shooting, the woman argued with a man...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
MIDLAND, TX

