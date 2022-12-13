Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
8 migrants detained after chase involving stolen truck, police say
HOUSTON – Eight migrants were detained after a police chase involving a stolen truck. The chase ended around 2 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex near S. Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators said the three woman and five men were smuggled into the U.S. through...
Click2Houston.com
Driver in stolen vehicle sends police on pursuit before being arrested in Montgomery Co., deputies say
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man has been arrested after reportedly sending police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning along Interstate 45. Authorities say when they attempted to stop the vehicle,...
Click2Houston.com
Law enforcement officials give tips on staying safe while holiday shopping
HARRIS COUNTY – Christmas is one week away, and law enforcement agencies want to make sure you get all your shopping done safely this year. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says thieves will be looking for potential victims. He says don’t leave valuable items in your car and be sure to make safe transactions.
Click2Houston.com
Shooting on METRORail leaves 1 shot, officer injured in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A person was shot inside a METRORail train on Saturday, according to Houston police. Officials say the incident took place in the 4500 block of Main Street near Ruth Street at around 2:20 p.m. The shooting involves two METRO police officers, but because it happened within the...
Click2Houston.com
To ease looming West Texas water shortage, oil companies have begun recycling fracking wastewater
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions...
Click2Houston.com
2 Friendswood PD officers injured after attempting to free victim from single vehicle crash, officials say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Two officers with Friendswood Police Department are hurt after attempting to free a victim following a single vehicle crash Sunday morning, officials said. Officers with Friendswood PD closed off FM528 from Moore Road to Canal Drive towards Alvin at around 6 a.m. after a major crash...
kgns.tv
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
Click2Houston.com
15 people injured in turbulent flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston
HOUSTON – Fifteen people were hurt when a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston encountered severe turbulence. After the flight landed around 5:28 a.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, numerous people were transported to the hospital, emergency officials said. Statement from United Airlines:. “United flight 128 encountered unexpected...
Click2Houston.com
Texas leads the nation with at least 20 incidents of anti-LGBTQ+ protests and threats targeting specific drag events, GLAAD says
HOUSTON – A new report released from Equality Texas and GLAAD shows there is an increase on attacks against drag events. The report says Texas leads the nation with at least 20 incidents including threats against performers, venues, and attendees. Equality Texas, the largest nonprofit in Texas focused on...
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Texas’ persistent problem with maternal mortality
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eleanor about a long-awaited state report on maternal mortality in Texas and Alex about cities’ efforts to decriminalize marijuana.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot outside Montrose-area bar, police searching for gunman
HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a bar overnight in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grant and Fairview Streets. Before the shooting, the woman argued with a man...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody
HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March. According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Texas Cold CasesPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. Danydia ThompsonPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. On April 30, 1997, 7-year-old Danydia Thompson and her two cousins left her home and walked to Marlboro Heights Elementary School in Killeen, Texas.
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Click2Houston.com
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect known as ‘Beast’ arrested after aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on METRORail platform, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after an altercation on a METRORail platform Thursday. According to a spokesperson from METRORail, the situation took place on the Cavalcade Station platform along the Red Line at around 4:32 p.m. The suspect, who authorities have identified as 32-year-old John Phillip Flores...
Click2Houston.com
Man rushed to hospital after apartment fire in northwest Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – One person was rushed to the hospital after firefighters worked to battle a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Saturday evening. The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tidwell Road near Antoine Drive. Officials with Houston Fire department said...
blackchronicle.com
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
Comments / 0