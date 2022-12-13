Read full article on original website
One suspected to be involved with Allsups robberies identified as 13-year-old
Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact CPD at 575-769-1921.
Sheriff's Office looking for 4 persons of interest after body found in field near Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — The Curry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating four persons of interest after a man's body was found in a field south of Clovis. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the intersection of Curry Roads K and 8 to check on a man laying in a field.
Clovis Police looking for 2 suspects in connection with convenience store robberies
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it has identified a 13-year-old in connection with recent aggravated robberies at multiple Allsup’s Convenience Stores. According to CPD, police were investigating three incidents at different Allsup’s Convenience Store locations in Clovis earlier this month. Police said the first call was for stolen alcohol from […]
Curry County looking for people of interest after man found dead
UPDATE: 7:15 p.m. Officials with the Curry County Sherriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating four people of interest after Ismael Zachery Martinez was found dead on Friday. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office people of interest include: The Curry County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents with information regarding these individuals or their whereabouts, […]
Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by shooting near W.17th Street. According to officials, on Dec. 13, at 1:46 p.m., Clovis police were called from a man and a woman who said their car had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their home.
Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
Robbing The Dead
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is looking for a person who burglarized a barn on December 7th. The barn is located at Farm-to-Market Road 214. Large hand tools were taken including welders, cordless tools, and large hand tools were taken while the family was attending a funeral for a relative. A 2013 GMC Pickup was also taken.
Cannon Air Force Base schedules 2023 airshow
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced that it will host its first airshow since 2018 next year. According to a news release from the Cannon Air Force Base, the airshow is scheduled for April 22, 2023, at the base. Officials said more information will be provided […]
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
