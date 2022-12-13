ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Former Alabama WR Transfers to UCF

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i49r8_0jhXAEoi00

The Transfer Portal and Alabama provide UCF with a top wide receiver talent.

Just earlier today, there was discussion about how the programs in the state of Florida were doing with recruiting and hitting the Transfer Portal .

One of the points made regarding UCF would be how the coaching staff is really looking for good fits, and that certainly extends to finding players that come back home to Orlando.

One of the nation’s top recruits for the class of 2021, Christian Leary made a decision early on to take a hard look at several SEC schools. Alabama, LSU, Florida and many other programs certainly were options at one point or another, and the Crimson Tide won the recruitment.

It has not been a great experience for Leary in Tuscaloosa, as he has only caught three passes in two seasons. There were expected to be growing pains as he made a transition to playing slot receiver for Alabama.

While playing for Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, Leary was able to play Wildcat quarterback much like current UCF running back Isaiah Bowser does. That being stated, he did so in a totally different manner than how Bowser does it now.

RELATED: 2023 UCF Commitment List

Quick and elusive, Leary is a make-you-miss player that also does well in the middle of the field. When he hits the gas, it’s quite difficult to corral him. He had multiple long touchdown runs against St. Thomas Aquinas in the state title game. If a prep player can run away from that team, they are fast. No other traditional high school program has more guys now in the NFL than St. Thomas Aquinas.

In short, Leary is a burner.

Leary's size is roughly 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He could be a part-time running back and/or Wildcat quarterback for the Knights as well as being a receiver. Leary will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Knights.

It's the second time in less than a year that UCF is gaining a wide receiver from Alabama, as Javon Baker played for the Tide for two seasons.

Huge pickup for UCF!

2022 UCF Football Roster

