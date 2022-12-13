Read full article on original website
Messi finally wins World Cup as Argentina dethrones France in epic final
Lionel Messi is a World Cup champion. The 35-year-old had to do it the hard way, but Messi added the coveted trophy to his collection after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final. After 120 minutes of thrilling action ended 3-3, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien...
Messi wins Golden Ball after indelible World Cup triumph
Lionel Messi finally has his hands on the World Cup trophy. He added another piece of hardware for good measure Sunday, too. Argentina's captain was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player at the tournament in Qatar after leading his country to its third title and first since 1986.
Messi breaks multiple records to lead Argentina to World Cup title
Lionel Messi finally did it. The iconic Argentina captain broke multiple records Sunday as he led his country to the World Cup title, the first of his career and the nation's first since 1986. Messi, who surpassed Germany great Lothar Matthaus by appearing in a record-breaking 26th match at the...
Messi says he'll continue Argentina career after World Cup win
Doha, Dec 18, 2022 (AFP) - Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday vowed to continue playing for his country despite finally realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup. "I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi, 35, told Argentine television following the country's...
Team of the tournament: Best XI at 2022 World Cup
With the 2022 World Cup coming to an end, theScore assembles the competition's best lineup with the tournament's top-performing stars. Whenever Argentina needed him, he was there. That statement is true of Lionel Messi, of course, but it also applies to Martinez, who rescued his team on multiple occasions en route to winning the World Cup. When Australia had a chance to equalize in the last 16, Martinez stood tall. When the Netherlands threatened to complete an improbable comeback in a shootout, Martinez stepped up. And when France had a golden opportunity to rip the title away in the final with almost the last kick of extra time, Martinez was there, making one of the biggest saves in tournament history.
3 thoughts from Argentina's win over France in legendary World Cup final
Lionel Messi almost led Argentina to World Cup glory in normal time - and then in extra time - but Sunday's gripping final ended 3-3 after 120 minutes before the South Americans finally edged France on penalties. Kylian Mbappe notched a hat-trick and struck a successful spot-kick in the shootout,...
France's entire squad attends training despite concerns over virus
Doha, Dec 17, 2022 (AFP) - The whole France squad attended a training session on the eve of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina after a virus sidelined a number of players this week. Coach Didier Deschamps said earlier Saturday the team were taking action to stop the spread of...
Even in a World Cup of twists and turns, it came down to Messi and Mbappe
As Sunday's World Cup final entered the final half hour of regular time, the partisan crowd at Lusail Stadium began to break out in song. Argentina moved the ball with alarming ease, and 40,000 or so of its compatriots in the stands coronated each pass. "Ole," they chanted as their heroes completed attempt after attempt. "Ole, ole, ole."
Southgate staying on as England manager through Euro 2024
London, Dec 18, 2022 (AFP) - Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager despite the crushing disappointment of their quarter-final exit at the World Cup, the English Football Association confirmed on Sunday. The 52-year-old said after last week's defeat to defending champions France in Qatar that he would take his...
22 unforgettable moments from the 2022 World Cup
After an incredible month of World Cup action, we review the 22 most unforgettable moments from a truly remarkable tournament. "Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel a migrant worker." Gianni Infantino's tone-deaf speech on the eve of the tournament defied belief. He has no idea what it feels to be a migrant worker and saying that he does makes light of the abuses they've faced in Qatar. Infantino will stand unopposed for a third term as head of world football's governing body next year.
Why Qatar's sportswashing project is surviving World Cup controversies
The 1934 World Cup was dictator Benito Mussolini's propaganda showpiece. The Fascist anthem "Giovinezza" was sung at each game. The regime's flags flew. Even FIFA's commemorative postage stamps included Fascist insignia. Mussolini, whose appearances at matches were rapturously received, reveled in showcasing the might of Italy in front of locals and visitors from abroad. The Azzurri won the tournament with the help of dubious refereeing decisions.
