A 6-4 Sunday in the prop game in Week 14 could have been better. George Kittle got the early looks from Brock Purdy against the Buccaneers and was over his modest yardage total by halftime. We thought he'd get a screen pass, and he did, except it was sniffed out for a 5-yard loss, and Kittle's yardage went from over 30 yards to under 30 yards. Our quest to salvage a profitable season continues as we've crept back above .500.

2 DAYS AGO