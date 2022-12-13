ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

"Baby June" case: Mom charged, held without bail in 2018 death of baby found floating in inlet

A Florida woman appeared in court Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the 2018 death of her newborn infant, whose body was found floating in a seaside inlet. A Palm Beach County judge ordered Arya Singh, 29, held without bail during a brief hearing. She was arrested Thursday in the death of a female infant known only as "Baby June," whose remains were found June 1, 2018, in the Boynton Beach Inlet in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge

Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
BOCA RATON, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Toya Cooper was last seen along the 2800 block of Northwest First Court, Saturday. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored shorts, white...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS News

Iguana causes power outage in Florida town for third time this year

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CNN) -- An iguana caused "a large-scale outage" in Lake Worth Beach, Florida earlier this month -- the third iguana-triggered outage in the city this year. The outage impacted about 1,400 customers in Lake Worth Beach in Palm County, city spokesman Ben Kerr told CNN. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: DNA helps solve 1994 murder cold case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office made a break in a cold case from the 1994. Detectives have solved the murder of an 89-year-old woman. Eighty-nine-year-old Lillian DeCloe was brutally murdered after she was strangled and sexually assaulted while she was at her Pompano Beach home. For almost 30 years, her family has had no closure not knowing who killed their loved one.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard

MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy