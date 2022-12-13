Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after woman is shot at Cooper City coffee shop
COOPER CITY, Fla – The Broward County Sheriff’s office has a suspect in custody after a woman was shot inside a Cooper City coffee shop on Sunday morning, according to a source familiar with the matter. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a raid on a home located on 92nd Ave.,...
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
"Baby June" case: Mom charged, held without bail in 2018 death of baby found floating in inlet
A Florida woman appeared in court Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the 2018 death of her newborn infant, whose body was found floating in a seaside inlet. A Palm Beach County judge ordered Arya Singh, 29, held without bail during a brief hearing. She was arrested Thursday in the death of a female infant known only as "Baby June," whose remains were found June 1, 2018, in the Boynton Beach Inlet in Palm Beach County.
foxsports640.com
Armed suspect tried to get onto elementary school campus in Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FL– An elementary school in Miami-Dade County was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday after an armed man tried to get onto the campus. The suspect was found…
WSVN-TV
Police search for two women accused of stealing man’s Rolex watch, credit card in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on surveillance video at a rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale suspected of stealing a man’s pricey timepiece. According to detectives, the women met a man outside the bar, and he took them to his place...
WSVN-TV
Purse snatcher caught on camera targeting car outside Pembroke Pines day care
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera picking up something valuable in a matter of seconds from an unsuspecting mother who was busy dropping off her child at a day care in Pembroke Pines. It’s something most of us have done at one time or another:...
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge
Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
Riviera Beach man who stabbed teen to death fought to have his life sentence shortened. It worked.
WEST PALM BEACH — The life sentence for a man convicted of murder in 2017 for slashing a 17-year-old girl's throat and stabbing her repeatedly in the chest and abdomen — a crime described by one judge as "one of the most brutal" she had ever seen — has been overturned, replaced with a 50-year prison sentence.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Murdering Woman Whose Body was Found on I-95 in Broward
A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 95 in Broward County earlier this month. Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, was arrested in Georgia Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Toya Cooper was last seen along the 2800 block of Northwest First Court, Saturday. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored shorts, white...
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
cw34.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Victim trying to help catch repeat porch pirate as theft reports pile up in Broward
(WSVN) - A porch pirate is hitting up homes in several Broward communities, and one man is doing a little detective work to get this crook caught. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates. A Ring camera in Sunrise catches a thief swiping a pricey piece of equipment from Kyle Branston’s driveway....
CBS News
Iguana causes power outage in Florida town for third time this year
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CNN) -- An iguana caused "a large-scale outage" in Lake Worth Beach, Florida earlier this month -- the third iguana-triggered outage in the city this year. The outage impacted about 1,400 customers in Lake Worth Beach in Palm County, city spokesman Ben Kerr told CNN. The...
Palm Beach County's newest high school announces its mascot. And the winner is ...
When Dr. Joaquín García High School's athletes hit the field, track or diamond next year, they'll be announced to the world as the Bulldogs. The school, which opens in August off Lyons Road in the Lake Worth area, announced Thursday that its official mascot will be a fierce looking white bulldog.
WSVN-TV
BSO: DNA helps solve 1994 murder cold case
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office made a break in a cold case from the 1994. Detectives have solved the murder of an 89-year-old woman. Eighty-nine-year-old Lillian DeCloe was brutally murdered after she was strangled and sexually assaulted while she was at her Pompano Beach home. For almost 30 years, her family has had no closure not knowing who killed their loved one.
BSO: Arrest made in body found on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard
MIAMI -The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. On the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 1, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard regarding a body found lying next to a vehicle. The victim's body was transported to the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Through their investigation, detectives linked Pines resident Christopher Patterson Jr. to the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. "On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Patterson Jr. was located and taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office, who worked in collaboration with units from Walton County Sheriff's Office and Monroe Police Department. Patterson Jr. is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of murder in the first degree," said BSO.The investigation continues.
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
Police found modified handguns at the scene of a drive-by shooting. What they saw was five guns inside of an abandoned building.
foxsports640.com
Body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach; death may have been self-inflicted
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– Authorities investigating a body found on Fort Lauderdale Beach are reporting that the victim may have committed suicide. Investigators were called to the 400 block of Fort…
