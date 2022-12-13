Phoenix Police Officer Investigated After Allegedly Making Adult Films While On Duty

@_kyng_rambo/instagram

A Phoenix police officer is being investigated after he was accused of making adult films while on the clock, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Christian Goggans , 30, was accused of producing and circulating adult entertainment materials through the Twitter handle "Rico Blaze," while he was on duty as well as on home assignment.

Goggans was a two-year veteran of the Phoenix police force when it was discovered that he had allegedly been moonlighting as an adult film star and producer.

Since the discovery, the "Rico Blaze" Twitter account was set to private, prohibiting its contents to be viewed by the public. Regardless, Phoenix Police stated that an internal investigation into the officer's actions was underway.

"We can confirm there is an open internal investigation underway involving Officer Goggans," Phoenix PD told media outlet Arizona's Family in a statement.

A source claimed Officer Goggans was the adult seen in the adult films, telling local news outlet Arizona's Family the movies are "extremely graphic." The description of the Twitter account is also damning.

The "Rico Blaze" Twitter page's bio, read, "I create Art & my [eggplant emoji] is the pen." The page had about 24,000 followers when it was discovered.

The officer allegedly began his career in adult films in 2019, a year prior to joining Phoenix PD.

According to Arizona Family's sources, Goggans used his home assignment from Phoenix PD to produce the "extremely graphic" content.

While Goggans was placed on home assignment, it's alleged he used that period of time to produce adult films. Goggans was accused of traveling between his base in Phoenix and Las Vegas, Nevada, where he would reportedly produce and star the adult films.

Phoenix PD stated that Goggans had been placed on home assignment "for unrelated and non-disciplinary reasons" before the discovery of his Twitter page and on-duty activity.

According to Phoenix PD policy, any action — including porn — that discredits the department is a violation of its ethics. No further information on the department's actions in regard to the investigation into Officer Goggans has been released at the time of this writing.