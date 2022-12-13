ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Police Officer Investigated After Allegedly Making Adult Films While On Duty

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJOmU_0jhX9op800
@_kyng_rambo/instagram

A Phoenix police officer is being investigated after he was accused of making adult films while on the clock, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Christian Goggans , 30, was accused of producing and circulating adult entertainment materials through the Twitter handle "Rico Blaze," while he was on duty as well as on home assignment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cBzC_0jhX9op800
@_kyng_rambo/instagram

Goggans was a two-year veteran of the Phoenix police force when it was discovered that he had allegedly been moonlighting as an adult film star and producer.

Since the discovery, the "Rico Blaze" Twitter account was set to private, prohibiting its contents to be viewed by the public. Regardless, Phoenix Police stated that an internal investigation into the officer's actions was underway.

"We can confirm there is an open internal investigation underway involving Officer Goggans," Phoenix PD told media outlet Arizona's Family in a statement.

A source claimed Officer Goggans was the adult seen in the adult films, telling local news outlet Arizona's Family the movies are "extremely graphic." The description of the Twitter account is also damning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xcozd_0jhX9op800
twitter

The "Rico Blaze" Twitter page's bio, read, "I create Art & my [eggplant emoji] is the pen." The page had about 24,000 followers when it was discovered.

The officer allegedly began his career in adult films in 2019, a year prior to joining Phoenix PD.

According to Arizona Family's sources, Goggans used his home assignment from Phoenix PD to produce the "extremely graphic" content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVvrF_0jhX9op800
unsplash

While Goggans was placed on home assignment, it's alleged he used that period of time to produce adult films. Goggans was accused of traveling between his base in Phoenix and Las Vegas, Nevada, where he would reportedly produce and star the adult films.

Phoenix PD stated that Goggans had been placed on home assignment "for unrelated and non-disciplinary reasons" before the discovery of his Twitter page and on-duty activity.

According to Phoenix PD policy, any action — including porn — that discredits the department is a violation of its ethics. No further information on the department's actions in regard to the investigation into Officer Goggans has been released at the time of this writing.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Suspect shot worker at Amazon hub, then is shot dead

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A person with a gun shot and wounded a contract worker outside an Amazon delivery station in Arizona before another contract worker who was armed fatally shot the suspect in the parking lot Wednesday, possibly stopping an active shooter situation, police said. The suspect, who wasn’t an Amazon employee or contrator, entered the grounds of the delivery hub in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler and shot the unarmed contract worker multiple times at about 9:30 a.m., Chandler police said. Authorities added that the second contracted Amazon employee then shot the suspect, who died at the scene in the facility’s parking lot. There was no immedate report on the motive for the shooting.
CHANDLER, AZ
truecrimedaily

Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
PHOENIX, AZ
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

157K+
Followers
4K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy