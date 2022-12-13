Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has a new defensive coordinator, and he's bringing a familiar scheme with him into the JMA Wireless Dome. After spending three seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of New Mexico, Rocky Long, the mind who brought the 3-3-5 defense to prominence, was announced as the Orange's new defensive coordinator on Saturday. The hire comes after former defensive coordinator Tony White left to take over the same position at the University of Nebraska. Now Long we'll take over a defense that's run his scheme to great effect over the past two seasons, finishing in the top-30 nationally in total defense.

