cnycentral.com
Cazenovia College President: We were "cautiously optimistic" up until week of closing vote
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — In February, David Bergh took on the role of president at Cazenovia College. He says he went into it with eyes wide open along with the board of trustees, all in agreement that the college was in trouble. "We were very hopeful. I mean, I would...
cnycentral.com
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses winter crime and car safety kits
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses crime statistics during the winter, moving cars for plows, and winter safety kits in cars. Watch...
cnycentral.com
Tillie's Touch hosts annual gift giveaway
SYRACUSE, NY — Tillies Touch hosted their holiday gift giveaway, Sunday, December 16th. It happened at their center on the Northside of Syracuse on Catawba Street. Tillies Touch sponsored over 300 children during this holiday season. The founder, Dale Johnson teared up while describing how much it means to...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse company hired to do third-party investigation at Vera House
We've confirmed with company Mace Security Services LLC that they've been hired by Vera House to conduct an internal investigation. The Syracuse company is led by Michael Buck, a retired 30-year veteran of the New York State Police. The company's website lists expertise in internal investigations in a workplace. We first reported back in November that Vera House, which provides resources for victims and survivors or domestic and sexual abuse, would be doing a third-party investigation into policies and procedures within the organization.
cnycentral.com
Large turnout for the 26th CNY bike giveaway in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 26th CNY Bike Giveaway was Saturday, December 17th at Fowler High School in Syracuse, and was busy from the moment the event started at 10 a.m. Event organizer Jan Maloff, says that a bike is an excellent present for a kid. "I know that we...
cnycentral.com
Tipperary Hill Community Center hosts first annual holiday drive
The Tipperary Hill Community Center along with Pavone’s Pizza to hosted their first annual holiday drive: “Hope for the Holidays.”. It was a way to thank those in the community that helped with their time and donations. More than 100 people in the Syracuse Community benefited from the services today.
cnycentral.com
Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
cnycentral.com
Holiday spirit is intense this weekend for Skaneateles Dickens Christmas
Holiday spirit is intense this weekend for Skaneateles Dickens Christmas. Skaneateles, N.Y. — For neighbors in Skaneateles, there is no better time than Christmas. Especially with the annual Dickens Christmas, which has been spreading so much holiday spirit across town for nearly three decades. “It's a really nice chance...
cnycentral.com
Local businesses stay open despite winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
cnycentral.com
Orange open up second-half lead, beat in-state foe Cornell for 5th-straight win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men's basketball went into the halftime break tied with in-state rival Cornell. They came out of it on fire and rode the wave of momentum to a 78-63 win, their fifth in as many games. Things didn't look promising out for the Orange out of...
cnycentral.com
Alzheimer's Awareness game on Sunday will be an emotional one for Coach Legette-Jack
Syracuse Women's Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows Sunday's game will bring attention to an issue she knows all too well about. The Alzheimer's Association of Central New York is partnering with the women's program for an awareness day game. Fans are asked to wear purple and orange to support both the team and raise awareness for a disease that has impacted the coach's family.
cnycentral.com
Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
cnycentral.com
Feet of lake effect snow will be likely for some locations between now and Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily being west to west southwest and eventually west northwest. The lake effect will be pretty intense...
cnycentral.com
Rocky Long named SU football's new defensive coordinator
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has a new defensive coordinator, and he's bringing a familiar scheme with him into the JMA Wireless Dome. After spending three seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of New Mexico, Rocky Long, the mind who brought the 3-3-5 defense to prominence, was announced as the Orange's new defensive coordinator on Saturday. The hire comes after former defensive coordinator Tony White left to take over the same position at the University of Nebraska. Now Long we'll take over a defense that's run his scheme to great effect over the past two seasons, finishing in the top-30 nationally in total defense.
cnycentral.com
Cortland man accused of shooting woman in the face and neck
CORTLAND, NY — A man from Cortland has been arrested in the shooting of a 30-year-old female on Friday, December 16th. According to the Cortland Police Department it happened at 109 Main Street at around 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found a 30-year-old female who...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca Police investigating armed home invasion
Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating an armed home invasion that saw two juveniles held at gun point and another victim hospitalized. According to an initial release, Ithaca Police say they responded to an apartment building on the 400 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca for calls of a home invasion at 11:19 on Friday night. Police say the caller reported that a group of four to five men entered the apartment building wearing Halloween style masks and armed with guns. Police say witnesses to the crime say the group of suspects had at least two handguns among them as well as a long gun and that they entered through an unlocked door.
cnycentral.com
Oswego County leaders give safety tips ahead of Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations
Oswego County, NY — The holidays are a time of gathering with loved ones for various celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, different Oswego County organizations have teamed up to remind neighbors how to prioritize health and safety in the coming weeks. The Oswego Health Department is also offering...
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse officials say illegally parked cars biggest problem for plow crews
The City of Syracuse faced its first winter test on Friday, sending out DPW crews to handle the wet and heavy snow that started coming down Thursday afternoon. The City’s Chief Operating Officer said they passed with flying colors, facing one major snag: dozens of illegally parked cars. “The...
