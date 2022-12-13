ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L-C School District throws a Christmas party for local senior citizens

LUXEMBURG – More than 125 elders who live in the Luxemburg-Casco School District came out to St. John Lutheran Church Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, for the return of the Christmas Party for Senior Citizens of the Luxemburg-Casco School District.

The party had been an annual December tradition for local seniors and the school district, but this was the first one held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's intended to be not just a holiday celebration for the elders in the villages of Luxemburg and Casco and the surrounding area but also as a way to thank them for their support of the district.

“The Christmas Party for Senior Citizens is a great way for our school district to give back to the local community,” L-C High School Principal Troy Haws said in a news release. “I know many of our seniors have really missed it the last two years during the pandemic and have asked when we would be bringing it back. Our students enjoy taking part in the event and it often becomes a fond memory from their time in high school.”

The festivities began with Christmas music sung by members of the L-C High School Choir. Refreshments and snacks were served by high school culinary students, and members of the dance team assisted as the seniors played bingo.

Also, more than $2,000 in gift cards, cash and merchandise were distributed as door prizes to the attendees, who also received holiday cards made by L-C Primary School students. More than 40 local businesses supported the party.

