Falfurrias, TX

$100M of meth seized at checkpoint, third-largest haul in USBP history

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 5 days ago

FALFURRIAS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A vehicle inspection at the Falfurrias checkpoint on recently led to a narcotics smuggling event of the third largest methamphetamine seizure in U.S. Border Patrol history.

On Dec. 8, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents referred a tractor trailer to the secondary inspection area for an immigration inspection on the driver.

The inspection led to agents discovering 1,440 Clorox bottles filled with liquid meth weighing over 3,000 pounds. The street value of the seized meth is estimated at nearly $100 million, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“This historical seizure is a prime example of our Agents’ efforts to continuously impact and degrade Transnational Criminal Organizations exploiting the Rio Grande Valley,” Gloria I. Chavez, RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent said. “I am extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents and how the interdiction kept these dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”

