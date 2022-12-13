Dover school board decides to demolish former administration building

DOVER ‒ The Board of Education has decided to raze the former Dover City Schools administration building at 219 W. Sixth St.

The house served as the district's administrative offices for decades. Once the new high school was completed, those offices were moved into renovated space within the 1962 wing of the school.

“We've known since the initial construction plans came to life that, once we moved our administrative offices into the renovated 1962 wing of DHS, we would no longer need the building on West Sixth Street,” Superintendent Karie McCrate said in a prepared statement. “However, the decision on the future of the building was not one we made lightly, but after months of research where significant risk and liability issues immediately surfaced with moving a property of this size, condition, and age.”

What came before:Dover City Schools consider selling former administrative office

In addition to soliciting feedback and engagement with Dover’s Architectural Review Board, school leaders met several times and went through the property with Jim Gill, director of the Dover Public Library, and Shelagh Pruni, director of the Reeves Museum owned by the Dover Historical Society. Both decided they did not have the ability to move the home at this time.

In discussion Monday, the board recognized that the home had historical interest to the community.

Samuel Reeves lived there until his death in March 1901 of typhoid. His wife, Belle, and their three children, Helen, Margaret and Sam Jr., remained there for a few years before moving to a new house on East Iron Avenue.

"While this is not a property the Dover Historical Society is able to relocate, I would encourage anyone who has an interest in the legacy of the Reeves family in Dover to visit us at the Reeves Home, and see all that we have to offer and share," Pruni said.

Fire Chief Russ Volkert, who chairs the Architectural Review Board, said he appreciated McCrate's effort in reaching out to the library and the Reeves Museum and extending a great deal of time and attention to afford either the opportunity to acquire the structure for their use.

This decision followed research and collaboration with these stakeholder organizations.

“We have worked to be transparent and consider all options with this property," said school board President Michael Studer. "I am thankful to our district leadership for taking time and giving it the respect it deserved. Engaging our community stakeholders matters to us. At the end of the day, we need to make the decision that makes the most sense for our vision as a school district and community, which entrusts us to be legally and financially responsible with the resources provided by them to our schools.”

“Given the decision ... that the best option for the district is to raze the property, we will work to continue to share the story of this home and make efforts to preserve parts of it to local historical organizations or, possibly, even citizens if it is both timely and fiscally responsible for the district and its residents,” McCrate said. “We owe that to our community and will do our very best toward this end.”