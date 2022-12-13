Read full article on original website
Related
kauainownews.com
Coast Guard searching for missing medical transport aircraft in channel between Maui and Big Island
This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 16. The U.S. Coast Guard has responded to a report of a downed medical transport aircraft in waters of the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel between Maui and the Big Island. The search for the aircraft began sometime about 10 p.m. Thursday,...
kauainownews.com
Pacific Media Group to purchase Kaua‘i radio station KFMN
Hawai‘i-based Pacific Media Group, which owns and operates 17 radio stations throughout the state, plans to expand and add one more station to its roster. Pacific Media Group, or PMG, has entered into an agreement to purchase KFMN on Kaua‘i. The purchase is pending Federal Communications Commission approval. The Hawai‘i media group also executed a time brokerage agreement that became effective Dec. 1, allowing the company to manage sales and programming for the station while waiting for FCC approval of the purchase.
kauainownews.com
National Weather Service issues flood watch, high wind warning, high surf warning
This story was updated at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 18. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the entire state, including Kaua‘i, as a strong Kona low storm system approaches Hawai‘i. A flood watch is in effect for the entire...
kauainownews.com
Kauaʻi Humane Society out of kennel space
The Kauaʻi Humane Society in Līhuʻe is in a capacity crisis with all 58 kennels in the facility filled, most with two to three dogs. It is urging the community to adopt and foster shelter dogs. The capacity crisis is despite staff and volunteers working all year...
kauainownews.com
Virtual briefing about plan for $600 million to reduce waitlist for Hawaiian homelands
The Association of Hawaiians for Homestead Lands, a federal office of the U.S. Department of the Interior, is hosting a virtual national briefing about the beneficiary $600 million spending plan for the State of Hawaiʻi’s Act 279. Also known as the “Waitlist Reduction Act,” it is a historic...
Comments / 0