Pacific Media Group to purchase Kaua‘i radio station KFMN

Hawai‘i-based Pacific Media Group, which owns and operates 17 radio stations throughout the state, plans to expand and add one more station to its roster. Pacific Media Group, or PMG, has entered into an agreement to purchase KFMN on Kaua‘i. The purchase is pending Federal Communications Commission approval. The Hawai‘i media group also executed a time brokerage agreement that became effective Dec. 1, allowing the company to manage sales and programming for the station while waiting for FCC approval of the purchase.
Kauaʻi Humane Society out of kennel space

The Kauaʻi Humane Society in Līhuʻe is in a capacity crisis with all 58 kennels in the facility filled, most with two to three dogs. It is urging the community to adopt and foster shelter dogs. The capacity crisis is despite staff and volunteers working all year...

