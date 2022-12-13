Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Where to Taste Wine in Downtown Petaluma
The plazas in Healdsburg and Sonoma have long been buzzing with winery tasting rooms. But, until recently, downtown Petaluma was something of a wine desert. That’s starting to change as tasting rooms open across the West Side, offering locals and visitors the chance to sip and stroll their way around town. With a manageable number of venues to choose from, limited tourist traffic and cozy tasting spaces, downtown Petaluma is a fun, laid-back alternative to some of Sonoma County’s better-known wine tasting destinations.
A Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Running From Prison to the Top of Mount Tamalpais
If you’ve ever driven past San Quentin State Prison, The Q, you’ve probably been surprised to see it smack in the middle of a beautiful Marin County peninsula, ringed by some of the world’s most expensive real estate. Climb any peak in the surrounding redwood-shrouded coastal mountains and you’ll see it below, a hard-edged compound looking completely out of place in the verdant landscape.
Santa Rosa cannabis business burglarized early Tuesday
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on […]
3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay
Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
One dead in fatal Santa Rosa hotel stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a […]
Police Looking for Suspect Who Vandalized Petaluma Theater Square District
Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who vandalized Theater Square last Friday afternoon. They released a screenshot of the man who is described as hispanic. The unknown suspect caused several hundred dollars in damage to landscaping property. Anyone with information on the suspect or recognize is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police.
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
San Rafael car thief arrested in high-risk stop
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested for stealing a car by officers from the San Rafael Police Department, according to a social media post from the department. Officers initially responded to a business alarm in the area of Fourth and Hetherton streets, the post states. The first officer to arrive on the […]
Man Shot, Killed While Protecting Waitress From Robbery Outside Vallejo Restaurant
A man is being remembered as a hero after he was shot and killed, while trying to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery in Vallejo last Thursday. What seemed like a normal day at work turned into a tragedy Teresa Brasher will never forget. As Brasher got out of...
1 person dead after 3-vehicle crash along I-80 near Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A three-vehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 80 turned deadly Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. east of Pittman Road, near Fairfield. A CHP spokesperson said a Tesla sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it...
North Bay man charged with manslaughter over drug overdose deaths
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Marin County residents overdosed on illegal drugs, including fentanyl, after they were given the drugs at a party where two people overdosed but survived, according to the Novato Police Department. The man who furnished the narcotics, Lucas Novick, 26 of San Rafael, has been arrested and booked into Marin County […]
14-year-old Boy Shot at Andy’s Unity Park; No Arrests Made
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting at Andy’s Unity Park. The shooting was reported Monday evening when a a 14-year-old boy was shot. The boy had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Violent crimes detectives determined the shooting was gang related. Detectives are receiving limited cooperation from witnesses. No arrests have been made.
Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
Marin County fatal crash victim identified
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The victim in a Marin County traffic collision that left one person dead Saturday has been identified. The motor vehicle collision occurred on Point Reyes Petaluma Road in Hicks Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. First […]
