The plazas in Healdsburg and Sonoma have long been buzzing with winery tasting rooms. But, until recently, downtown Petaluma was something of a wine desert. That’s starting to change as tasting rooms open across the West Side, offering locals and visitors the chance to sip and stroll their way around town. With a manageable number of venues to choose from, limited tourist traffic and cozy tasting spaces, downtown Petaluma is a fun, laid-back alternative to some of Sonoma County’s better-known wine tasting destinations.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO