Montgomery police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 8. Chalysse Thomas, 18, is a Black female standing at 4'11 and weighing 120 pounds. According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers she was last seen on Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt, and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO