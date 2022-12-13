ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

ADOC K9 units assist Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division K-9 Bureau participated in high school drug sweeps in Monroe County on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Monroe County Board of Education Superintendent Greg Shehan had requested the operation from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to ADOC, Sheriff Tom...
Montgomery Police Department searching for missing teenage girl

Montgomery police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 8. Chalysse Thomas, 18, is a Black female standing at 4'11 and weighing 120 pounds. According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers she was last seen on Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt, and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
Selma's Joanne Bland featured in NPR segment on civil rights leaders

National Public Radio featured Selma's Joanna Bland as part of a series interviewing members of the civil rights generation. NPR Washington DC reporter Ayesha Rascoe came to Selma for the interview with Bland that included the guided tour Bland gives through her tour business Journey for the Soul. The segment...
Selma football star Dakaari Nelson set to sign with Penn State this week

Selma High School senior football standout DaKarri Nelson is set to sign with Penn State next Wednesday after receiving a visit from the Nittany Lion's head coach last week to secure the deal. According to the Blue White Illustrator that covers Penn State, Nelson got a visit from head coach...
