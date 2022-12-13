Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
ADOC K9 units assist Monroe County Sheriff's Office
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division K-9 Bureau participated in high school drug sweeps in Monroe County on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Monroe County Board of Education Superintendent Greg Shehan had requested the operation from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to ADOC, Sheriff Tom...
selmasun.com
Montgomery Police Department searching for missing teenage girl
Montgomery police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 8. Chalysse Thomas, 18, is a Black female standing at 4'11 and weighing 120 pounds. According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers she was last seen on Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt, and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
selmasun.com
Dallas County Christmas tourney ends with Lady Panthers, Keith Bears on top
The annual Dallas County Christmas tournament concluded with the championship games played on Saturday at Southside High School. The Southside Lady Panthers faced the Selma High Lady Saints for the girls championship. The Lady Panthers were able to pull off a 47-30 victory against the Lady Saints. The Lady Panthers...
selmasun.com
Selma's Joanne Bland featured in NPR segment on civil rights leaders
National Public Radio featured Selma's Joanna Bland as part of a series interviewing members of the civil rights generation. NPR Washington DC reporter Ayesha Rascoe came to Selma for the interview with Bland that included the guided tour Bland gives through her tour business Journey for the Soul. The segment...
selmasun.com
ZayLen McRae is Lowndes County Athletics Student Athlete of the Week
Lowndes County Athletics has selected Zaylen McRae to be their Student Athlete of the Week after a game with Wetumpka Middle School. During the game against Wetumpka he was the leading scorer with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. The Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Fort...
selmasun.com
Selma football star Dakaari Nelson set to sign with Penn State this week
Selma High School senior football standout DaKarri Nelson is set to sign with Penn State next Wednesday after receiving a visit from the Nittany Lion's head coach last week to secure the deal. According to the Blue White Illustrator that covers Penn State, Nelson got a visit from head coach...
Comments / 0