Video: Greeley officer OK after being dragged by suspect in stolen vehicle

By Samantha Jarpe
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

GREELEY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man accused of dragging a Greeley police officer in a stolen vehicle was arrested and is facing several charges, the Greeley Police Department said Tuesday.

According to the department, an officer attempted to stop a stolen Kia Sportage around 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The officer deployed a GPS tracking dart and discontinued the pursuit “when it became apparent the vehicle was attempting to flee,” Greeley PD said.

Around 11:18 a.m., detectives went to a property in Weld County and observed 34-year-old Donald Turley moving toward a different stolen Kia.

Turley was recognized as a wanted fugitive with several outstanding warrants, including:

  • Two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft
  • Aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of dangerous drugs
  • Driving under restraint
  • Two counts of theft

In the body camera video above, you can see Turley jump into the driver’s seat of the second Kia after detectives tried to talk to him. Turley put the vehicle in reverse when two detectives tried to remove him from the driver’s seat.

One detective was knocked away from the Kia after being hit in the shoulder, GPD said.

“The other detective was pushed backwards, approximately 20 to 25 feet, by the vehicle and knocked to the ground before being briefly dragged and nearly run over by the vehicle’s tires,” GPD said.

Other detectives on the scene drew their weapons and ordered Turley to stop. He was taken into custody without further incident, Greeley PD said.

Turley was transported to the Weld County Jail. Turley was booked on his outstanding warrants and several other charges, including two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

