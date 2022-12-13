Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
OKC food truck owner injured by customer with knife
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a man involved in an altercation around 8 p.m. Sunday at a food truck. Police said a customer went inside the Abu Omar Halal food truck near NW 36th and Portland Ave. after becoming agitated with the food truck's owner. The customer and the owner were involved in a fist fight before the customer picked up a knife from the counter and cut the owner, according to police.
KOCO
OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
KOCO
One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
KOCO
Moore community in shock after student killed, others badly hurt in crash
MOORE, Okla. — The Moore community is in shock after a student was killed and others were badly hurt in a crash. A student is dead and three others are in the hospital after the first day of the holiday break for Moore Public Schools. New video showed the...
KOCO
Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
KOCO
Multiple fire crews on scene of two separate house fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Fire crews responded to two separate house fires in Oklahoma City overnight. The first house fire started around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 61st Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said two people were home, but the house was evacuated. Officials said one person was injured.
KOCO
Person shot near Farmer’s Public Market overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot near the Farmer’s Public Market overnight in Oklahoma City. Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police responded to reports of gunshots near the Farmer’s Public Market. Upon arrival, they found at least one gunshot victim at the scene. Police said the...
KOCO
Courthouse closes following reports of man carrying rifle downtown
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office said its deputies took extra precautions Friday after someone reported seeing a man carrying a rifle in downtown Oklahoma City. The man was seen near a parking garage by the Oklahoma County Courthouse. No shots were fired and no one was...
KOCO
Person hospitalized after altercation turned shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hospitalized after being shot in Oklahoma City. Around 12 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to a scene near Southeast 38th Street and Interstate 35 where an altercation between two men had turned into a shooting. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital,...
KOCO
Jewish community in Oklahoma celebrates first night of Hanukkah at Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Jewish community in Oklahoma celebrated the first night of Hanukkah at Scissortail Park. Both Jewish and non-Jewish people took part in the event. They kicked it off with a live band and a giant menorah lighting on Sunday night. The rabbi in charge of the...
KOCO
Suspect in armed robbery arrested after driving stolen car to home in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in an armed robbery was arrested after driving a stolen car to a home in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, a suspect went into a store near 23rd Street and Drexel Boulevard and bought a cell phone. When the suspect bought the phone, he gave the store his personal information, including his address.
KOCO
Police release name of Westmoore High School student killed in OKC crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the identity of the Westmoore High School student killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as 15-year-old Colby McCarron. Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Southwest 134th Street and South Pennsylvania...
KOCO
Developers withdraw tiny home plans for veterans in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A plan to build tiny homes for veterans in northeast Oklahoma City was canceled by developers. Developers planned to build the homes near North Phillips Avenue, but they withdrew the idea for the homes after having conversations with people already living in the area. Veteran Community...
KOCO
Moore nonprofit hosts Christmas party for special needs community, families
MOORE, Okla. — A Moore nonprofit hosted a Christmas party for the special needs community and their families. Celebrating Together is a local nonprofit that focuses on providing a safe, comfortable environment for the special needs community. They hosted an event on Friday to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
KOCO
Community to put on benefit drag show to raise money for family of 'Cookie Queen'
NORMAN, Okla. — A well-known Norman baker and mental health advocate will be honored this weekend. Shannon Hanchett was found dead earlier this month at the Cleveland County Detention Center, more than a week after she was arrested during a mental health crisis. Organizers told KOCO 5 that the...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center's interim CEO 'looking forward' to role
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County Jail Trust appointed an interim CEO to the Oklahoma County Detention Center Friday following Greg Williams' resignation. Maj. Brandi Garner was named the new leader of the jail, a place that has been at the center of complaints and controversy regarding its conditions.
Comments / 1