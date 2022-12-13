ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

OKC food truck owner injured by customer with knife

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a man involved in an altercation around 8 p.m. Sunday at a food truck. Police said a customer went inside the Abu Omar Halal food truck near NW 36th and Portland Ave. after becoming agitated with the food truck's owner. The customer and the owner were involved in a fist fight before the customer picked up a knife from the counter and cut the owner, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police release name of Westmoore High School student killed in OKC crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the identity of the Westmoore High School student killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as 15-year-old Colby McCarron. Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Southwest 134th Street and South Pennsylvania...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Developers withdraw tiny home plans for veterans in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A plan to build tiny homes for veterans in northeast Oklahoma City was canceled by developers. Developers planned to build the homes near North Phillips Avenue, but they withdrew the idea for the homes after having conversations with people already living in the area. Veteran Community...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Moore nonprofit hosts Christmas party for special needs community, families

MOORE, Okla. — A Moore nonprofit hosted a Christmas party for the special needs community and their families. Celebrating Together is a local nonprofit that focuses on providing a safe, comfortable environment for the special needs community. They hosted an event on Friday to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
MOORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy