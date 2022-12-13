OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a man involved in an altercation around 8 p.m. Sunday at a food truck. Police said a customer went inside the Abu Omar Halal food truck near NW 36th and Portland Ave. after becoming agitated with the food truck's owner. The customer and the owner were involved in a fist fight before the customer picked up a knife from the counter and cut the owner, according to police.

