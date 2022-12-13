Read full article on original website
Officials say this storm is ‘only the beginning’
Downed trees, heavy rain, flooding and even landslides happening across the islands. The National Weather Service said this is only the beginning of a very strong storm.
KITV.com
Hawaii residents, visitors urged to prepare for incoming ‘Kona Low’ storm system
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residents and visitors on all Hawaiian Islands are urged to prepare for an incoming Kona Low storm system, with high wind, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rain expected starting early Sunday morning, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA). The warning from HIEMA comes after...
kauainownews.com
National Weather Service issues flood watch, high wind warning, high surf warning
This story was updated at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 18. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the entire state, including Kaua‘i, as a strong Kona low storm system approaches Hawai‘i. A flood watch is in effect for the entire...
mauinow.com
Powerful incoming kona low storm system prompts advice to be prepared
*Weather updates for Sunday, Dec. 18 are posted HERE. The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to be prepared as a “kona low” storm system is forecast to to bring inclement weather to the islands Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service...
WTVW
Search continues for Hawaii air ambulance that disappeared from radar during flight
HONOLULU (KHON) – The search for a downed air ambulance off Maui entered its second full day on Saturday. The plane, operated by Hawaii Life Flight, left Maui on Thursday to pick up a patient in Waimea on the Big Island. The aircraft disappeared off the radar around 9:30 p.m. during the roughly one-hour flight.
bigislandnow.com
HI-EMA urges public to prepare for Kona low storm
With high winds, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall expected to threaten the islands starting Sunday, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to prepare. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a special weather statement about the incoming “kona low” storm system expected...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Increasing chance of showers ahead of potentially-damaging cold front
Light winds will result in afternoon clouds and pop-up showers Saturday. There’s also a chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop over parts of the islands of Maui and Hawaii. This is a lull before the next incoming cold front, expected to impact the islands Sunday afternoon through Monday. Here’s...
kauainownews.com
High surf warning for north and west facing shores of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Kauaʻi, Niʻihau, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, and north facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Saturday. A large northwest swell (320-330 degrees) will build across the islands Friday. Dangerous surf...
Kona low storm system incoming, says HI-EMA
Residents and visitors are being cautioned by the Hawai'i Emergency Management Agency that high winds, high surf, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are to be expected beginning Sunday, Dec. 18. HI-EMA said to prepare for the Kona low system that is coming into the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday
FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
A massive search by air and sea is continuing Friday morning for a medical transport plane that crashed off Maui with three people onboard. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
2 cold fronts hit Hawaii bringing thunder and lightning
A storm on the night of Dec.15, 2022 had residents up due to thunder and lightning.
mauinow.com
Search underway for 3 people aboard missing medical response plane in waters off Maui
A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui. The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water” just before a snorkeler off Maui was reported missing in what’s been classified as a fatal shark attack. The new detail was included in a...
mauinow.com
‘Vigorous Cold Front’ expected to bring strong SW winds and thunderstorms
The National Weather Service is forecasting a “vigorous cold front” to bring strong southwest winds and thunderstorms to the islands late Sunday through Monday. The NWS forecast calls for a powerful cold front to sweep across the state on Monday. “Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving over the state, huge swell picking up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will bring unsettled weather to the state into Saturday. Showers, along with some thunderstorms, will be spreading down the island chain Friday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible during the start of the new week, as another front approaches the state. Kona winds will strengthen Sunday, becoming strongest Sunday night through Monday with potential impacts downwind of terrain and across windward areas. Similar to the current frontal system, thunderstorms will again be possible with this next front. Much drier and more stable air will then push back across the state Tuesday, diminishing the areal coverage and intensity of showers across the islands into Thursday.
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
