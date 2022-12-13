ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Powerful incoming kona low storm system prompts advice to be prepared

*Weather updates for Sunday, Dec. 18 are posted HERE. The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to be prepared as a “kona low” storm system is forecast to to bring inclement weather to the islands Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

HI-EMA urges public to prepare for Kona low storm

With high winds, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall expected to threaten the islands starting Sunday, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to prepare. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a special weather statement about the incoming “kona low” storm system expected...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

High surf warning for north and west facing shores of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Kauaʻi, Niʻihau, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, and north facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Saturday. A large northwest swell (320-330 degrees) will build across the islands Friday. Dangerous surf...
KHON2

Kona low storm system incoming, says HI-EMA

Residents and visitors are being cautioned by the Hawai'i Emergency Management Agency that high winds, high surf, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are to be expected beginning Sunday, Dec. 18. HI-EMA said to prepare for the Kona low system that is coming into the islands.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
ARIZONA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Stormy weather moving in Sunday and Monday

FIRST ALERT: Long explainer of the dynamics of Sunday night and Monday's strong cold front. Large surf, strong thunderstorms and even lower snow levels as a dynamic front and short wave trough develops (cold air aloft) will trigger stronger t-storms potentially. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbns. Updated: Dec....
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

‘Vigorous Cold Front’ expected to bring strong SW winds and thunderstorms

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “vigorous cold front” to bring strong southwest winds and thunderstorms to the islands late Sunday through Monday. The NWS forecast calls for a powerful cold front to sweep across the state on Monday. “Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving over the state, huge swell picking up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will bring unsettled weather to the state into Saturday. Showers, along with some thunderstorms, will be spreading down the island chain Friday. Another round of unsettled weather and increasing winds, is possible during the start of the new week, as another front approaches the state. Kona winds will strengthen Sunday, becoming strongest Sunday night through Monday with potential impacts downwind of terrain and across windward areas. Similar to the current frontal system, thunderstorms will again be possible with this next front. Much drier and more stable air will then push back across the state Tuesday, diminishing the areal coverage and intensity of showers across the islands into Thursday.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy