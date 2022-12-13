Virginia Beach agrees to pay $3M to the family of Donovon Lynch

The City of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch have agreed to a $3 million settlement. Lynch was killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer, Officer Simmons, during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021.

Lynch’s family filed a $50 million civil lawsuit against Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons and the City of Virginia Beach. Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax joined the legal team representing the Estate of Donovon Lynch in the civil lawsuit.

The city released the following joint statement Tuesday with the estate of Donovan Lynch:

As we have learned more over time about the facts of that fateful night and encounter, we have come to understand that a series of unfortunate occurrences led to Donovon’s death that night – which in hindsight should never have occurred as it was later determined that neither Donovon nor the officer set in motion the events that transpired.





We understand that the settlement will in no way lessen the grief and loss for the Lynch family. The City’s ongoing support for its public safety personnel and its investment in officer education and technological advancements underscores the City’s commitment to providing greater transparency.







We will continue to do the work necessary to keep everyone safe and serve the best interests of our community. The City and Lynch family have mutually reached this agreement and will move toward healing and closure. We also hope this resolution will elevate our common humanity and how we all treat each other in Virginia Beach, the Commonwealth of Virginia and throughout our nation.





A city council meeting is set to take place Tuesday night.

News 3 reached out to Lynch's family representative who said he could not comment on anything that was discussed with the city. He did not say whether the Lynch family would be at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.