Old Man Winter kept a tight grip on the Big Apple on Sunday as temperatures once again struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of exactly 40 degrees; it was the 11th day in a row in which temperatures were at or below normal. Just like Saturday, the day started out sunny, then we saw a good deal of clouds mix in during the afternoon hours.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO