pix11.com
Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ
Old Man Winter kept a tight grip on the Big Apple on Sunday as temperatures once again struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of exactly 40 degrees; it was the 11th day in a row in which temperatures were at or below normal. Just like Saturday, the day started out sunny, then we saw a good deal of clouds mix in during the afternoon hours.
pix11.com
Cold and blustery weekend in the forecast
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended on a very soggy note as a nor'easter brought heavy rain, snow inland and coastal flooding to the tri-state region. While the storm will move out, the winds and cold temperatures will be here to stay into the weekend. Any leftover...
pix11.com
Partly sunny skies and cold blustery winds this weekend in NY, NJ
The sun returns, but the chill and wind will stick around. Partly sunny skies and cold blustery winds this weekend …. The sun returns, but the chill and wind will stick around.
pix11.com
New Yorkers do last-minute holiday shopping
Many were out on Sunday getting some shopping in before the holidays.
pix11.com
Strong outlook for New Jersey ski season
A popular destination for skiers in New Jersey opens for the season this weekend.
pix11.com
Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ
Tolls hikes at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set, going up a dollar across the board. The Port Authority Board voted unanimously to approve the increases Thursday night.
pix11.com
Singing UTOG driver in NYC brings joy to passengers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season brings a lot of cheer to New York City, and even when you have to travel across town, one UTOG driver wants to make sure the fun doesn’t stop. Karill Derosiers is a singing driver whose passion for ’80s music spills...
pix11.com
Expert predicts drink trends for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Before this year comes to a close, it’s time to look back on the drink trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect next year. Sean Flynn, editorial director for Food and Wine magazine, joined New York Living on Friday with some predictions. Watch...
pix11.com
FDNY firefighter won't survive 20-foot fall at Brooklyn firehouse: officials
An FDNY firefighter is not expected to survive a serious head injury he sustained in a 20-foot fall at his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this week, officials announced on Friday.
pix11.com
Kurtis Blow headlines 25th annual Kwanzaa Family Festival
The holidays are here, and this time of year is about keeping traditions alive. So that's exactly what's happening at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark for the annual Kwanzaa celebration.
pix11.com
4 injured in Brooklyn fire: FDNY
The Prospect Lefferts Gardens Apartment building's top floor started spitting out fire around 5:30 p.m. FDNY said they were able to get the fire under control in under three hours, around 8 p.m. There were four people with minor injuries, including one firefighter.
pix11.com
Antisemitic attacks in New York City right before Hanukkah
With just two days until the start of Hanukkah, the New York Jewish community is preparing to celebrate this eight-day festival of lights with gifts, songs and food. But because of a rise in antisemitic attacks, there is concern and caution.
pix11.com
Serving up traditional Jewish comfort food to celebrate Hanukkah
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah. Shannon Sarna, the founding editor of The Nosher and author of several cookbooks, joined New York Living on Friday to serve up some traditional Jewish comfort food in celebration of the holiday. Watch the video player above for...
pix11.com
Expert shares tips on how to avoid dating scams
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Beware of dating scams this holiday season. Susan Trombetti, a matchmaker and dating expert, joined New York Living on Friday with tips on how to spot and avoid dating scams. Watch the video player for more.
Burglar caught stealing presents in Robert De Niro’s NYC home: police sources
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police caught a serial burglar stealing Christmas presents from inside Robert De Niro’s townhome in Manhattan early Monday morning, multiple police sources told PIX11 News. The woman, who has been arrested for alleged burglary more than a dozen times since October, was spotted checking doors at the building around 3:30 a.m., […]
pix11.com
Woman stabbed to death inside Midtown women’s shelter: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was stabbed to death inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Friday night, police said. Officers discovered Victoria Goode, 27, with several stab wounds on the sixth-floor hallway of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street around 10 p.m., authorities said.
pix11.com
Man accused of groping girl, 14, on Brooklyn train
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said. Juan Cantoran, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Dec. 8 incident on the southbound D train, according to the NYPD. Cantoran allegedly touched the teen’s backside as the train pulled into the subway station at Utrecht Avenue and 18th Avenue at around 4:30 p.m., police said.
pix11.com
Deliveryman slashed during an attempted robbery in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A delivery worker was slashed on the head during an attempted robbery in Manhattan last month, police said on Saturday. The 58-year-old delivery worker was approached by an unknown man near West 37th Street around 2:20 p.m., according to authorities. The assailant demanded the victim’s moped and slashed him on the head with a knife, police said.
pix11.com
Man robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who robbed a man at knifepoint for his moped on Dec 8. A 61-year-old man was standing in front of 221 E. 188th St. when the two suspects pulled out a knife and demanded his moped around 5 a.m., police said.
pix11.com
Man shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
