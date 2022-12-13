Fufreng Group's $700M corn processing plant moving forward in Grand Forks following federal CFIUS review

Read full article on original website
12-17-22 America's Land Auctioneer
Episode Ninety-Six America’s Land Auctioneer and Pifer’s Land:. On this week’s episode, Kevin is joined by entrepreneur and investor, Andrew Abernathey. Andrew shares his story of how he got started investing at a young age, growing up on a farm, and how he carries those values with him in his life today. Andrew and his brother founded the Abernathey Brothers Farm in North Dakota, and he also has his own investment company, Abernathey Holdings,which invest in building Class A self-storage units across the US. The two have a dynamic discussion on investing and how they think the market will look in 2023 and where interest rates may be headed.
North Dakota has the sixth most School Counselors
(Fargo, ND) -- There some good news, but a grim bigger picture being painted when it comes to students in North Dakota getting the attention they need. Data from the American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics indicates that North Dakota ranks well in the ratio of students to counselors.
North Dakota K-12 schools receiving $400-million in COVID funds
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's public schools are receiving an extra 400-million dollars in federal COVID relief funds to help students get back on track. State education officials say the funds will help students improve academic performance after studies showed a drop in math and reading scores associated with pandemic-related remote learning. Officials will also use some of the funds to improve and expand before and after school programs.
