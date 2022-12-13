Fufreng Group's $700M corn processing plant moving forward in Grand Forks following federal CFIUS review

Episode Ninety-Six America’s Land Auctioneer and Pifer’s Land:. On this week’s episode, Kevin is joined by entrepreneur and investor, Andrew Abernathey. Andrew shares his story of how he got started investing at a young age, growing up on a farm, and how he carries those values with him in his life today. Andrew and his brother founded the Abernathey Brothers Farm in North Dakota, and he also has his own investment company, Abernathey Holdings,which invest in building Class A self-storage units across the US. The two have a dynamic discussion on investing and how they think the market will look in 2023 and where interest rates may be headed.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO