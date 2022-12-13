Read full article on original website
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
The Cringeworthy End of Harry & Meghan on Netflix
Well, here we all are again. Ready for three more hours of expensively lit retribution? I hope so, because the second half of Netflix’s documentary Harry & Meghan dropped today, covering the four and a half years from the couple’s wedding to the present day. The final three...
Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme
No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
'White Lotus' Cast Members Seemingly Reveal Relationship on Instagram
The White Lotus fans have linked co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after spotting flirty Instagram messages between the two. Fahy, 32, played Daphne Sullivan, the wife of Theo James' Cameron Sullivan, on The White Lotus Season 2. Woodall, 26, starred as Jack, the nephew of Tom Hollander's Quentin. Back...
2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom
In 2006, two actors who played brothers in 'The Brady Bunch' portrayed lovers in a popular sitcom and even referenced their earlier roles in the 1969 family comedy.
Brendan Fraser Says People Have Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong for Years
Brendan Fraser dropped a bombshell on fans in a new interview last week. The actor's last name has long been pronounced like the title of the TV series Frasier, but he now reveals that it is actually supposed to rhyme with the word "razor." He was as surprised as anyone that this mispronunciation has become so widespread in his long career.
Donald Sutherland’s Spouse: Meet His Wife, Francine, Plus His 2 Previous Marriages
Donald Sutherland is a Canadian actor known for his roles in MASH, Citizen X. He is married to former actress Francine Racette. The star was also married to Lois Hardwick and Shirley Douglas. His most recent films include Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and Moonfall, which both premiered in 2022. Invasion...
'Beauty and the Beast' Special Remembers Angela Lansbury With Tearjerking Tribute
Disney's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration gives the tale as old as time the live-action musical adaptation we never knew we needed. As wonderful as H.E.R. and Josh Groban were in the lead roles as Belle and the Beast, the thing people will be talking about after the show is the tribute to the late Angela Lansbury.
The Santa Clauses Renewed at Disney+
Disney+ is feeling festive these days, it seems: The streamer has renewed Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses for a second season, TVLine has learned. “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.” A continuation of the big-screen franchise that kicked off with...
HBO Max Removing Two Major Sitcom Revivals
HBO Max is giving subscribers a few fewer reasons to laugh. Amid continued reports of a bit of a reshuffling of the streaming service's library as WarnerMedia-Discovery undertakes a "broader financial review" of the streaming service's slate, two beloved sitcom revivals are getting the boot. It was confirmed Thursday that both Head of the Class and The Garcias are being removed from HBO Max, joining a growing list of titles – Westworld, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, and more – to depart the streaming library.
‘Spoiler Alert’ reviews: It’s ‘a beautifully balanced and well-paced film’ that ‘celebrates love and life’
Focus Features’ tearjerker “Spoiler Alert” is now open nationwide, and audiences everywhere are driving Kleenex stock through the roof. Based on TVLine founder Michael Ausiello‘s 2017 memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” the film is directed by Michael Showalter and it may or may not be the latest installment in the “Smurfs” movie series (you’ll have to watch it and decide for yourself). In all seriousness, “Spoiler Alert” details the ups and downs of Ausiello’s relationship with Kit Cowan, which tragically ends after Cowan passes away from neuroendocrine cancer. “Spoiler Alert” reviews are pouring in at Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently...
'That '90s Show' Is Almost Here—Cast News, Release Date, And Spoilers For The Spinoff Of 'That '70s Show'
Finally, there’s amazing news for fans of Eric, Donna, Jackie, and Kelso: That ‘90s Show, the long-awaited spinoff of That ‘70s Show, is almost here!. In case you need a refresher, That ‘70s Show was a sitcom based on a group of teenagers getting into ~shenanigans~ in one of the kid’s basements in the suburbs of Wisconsin between the years of 1976 and 1979, per Deadline.
It's Been 30 Years Since "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" Was Released — Here Are Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now
Three decades later, and "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal" is still one of the best lines ever.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special fetes 30th anniversary
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it hit theaters in 1991, Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” captured audiences, critics and, later, a best picture Oscar nomination — a first for any animated movie. A TV special celebrating the 30th anniversary of that nomination hopes to bring something new to a tale as old as time.
2022's worst movies: Toxic, self-indulgent star vehicles and bad sequels
The worst movies of the year include comedies with no laughs, sequels that lost the thread, streaming remakes and more.
'Goonies' Reunion Going Down This Weekend
The cast of The Goonies are reuniting this weekend and a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California. Several of the main cast members will attend The Unforgettable Gala on Dec. 17, where several Asian American entertainers will be recognized for their trail-blazing work in Hollywood. That includes Goonies star Ke Huy Quan.
10 Best Movies With No Oscar Nominations, According to IMDb
The Academy doesn't always get it right. In 1942, they awarded Best Picture to My Green Valley over Citizen Kane. In 1991, Driving Miss Daisy beat Dead Poets Society. In 1994, Forrest Gump triumphed over both Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption. Not to mention, some iconic directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick never won competitive Oscars at all.
