Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme

No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
'White Lotus' Cast Members Seemingly Reveal Relationship on Instagram

The White Lotus fans have linked co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after spotting flirty Instagram messages between the two. Fahy, 32, played Daphne Sullivan, the wife of Theo James' Cameron Sullivan, on The White Lotus Season 2. Woodall, 26, starred as Jack, the nephew of Tom Hollander's Quentin. Back...
Brendan Fraser Says People Have Been Pronouncing His Name Wrong for Years

Brendan Fraser dropped a bombshell on fans in a new interview last week. The actor's last name has long been pronounced like the title of the TV series Frasier, but he now reveals that it is actually supposed to rhyme with the word "razor." He was as surprised as anyone that this mispronunciation has become so widespread in his long career.
The Santa Clauses Renewed at Disney+

Disney+ is feeling festive these days, it seems: The streamer has renewed Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses for a second season, TVLine has learned. “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.” A continuation of the big-screen franchise that kicked off with...
HBO Max Removing Two Major Sitcom Revivals

HBO Max is giving subscribers a few fewer reasons to laugh. Amid continued reports of a bit of a reshuffling of the streaming service's library as WarnerMedia-Discovery undertakes a "broader financial review" of the streaming service's slate, two beloved sitcom revivals are getting the boot. It was confirmed Thursday that both Head of the Class and The Garcias are being removed from HBO Max, joining a growing list of titles – Westworld, The Nevers, Raised By Wolves, and more – to depart the streaming library.
‘Spoiler Alert’ reviews: It’s ‘a beautifully balanced and well-paced film’ that ‘celebrates love and life’

Focus Features’ tearjerker “Spoiler Alert” is now open nationwide, and audiences everywhere are driving Kleenex stock through the roof. Based on TVLine founder Michael Ausiello‘s 2017 memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” the film is directed by Michael Showalter and it may or may not be the latest installment in the “Smurfs” movie series (you’ll have to watch it and decide for yourself). In all seriousness, “Spoiler Alert” details the ups and downs of Ausiello’s relationship with Kit Cowan, which tragically ends after Cowan passes away from neuroendocrine cancer. “Spoiler Alert” reviews are pouring in at Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently...
'That '90s Show' Is Almost Here—Cast News, Release Date, And Spoilers For The Spinoff Of 'That '70s Show'

Finally, there’s amazing news for fans of Eric, Donna, Jackie, and Kelso: That ‘90s Show, the long-awaited spinoff of That ‘70s Show, is almost here!. In case you need a refresher, That ‘70s Show was a sitcom based on a group of teenagers getting into ~shenanigans~ in one of the kid’s basements in the suburbs of Wisconsin between the years of 1976 and 1979, per Deadline.
WISCONSIN STATE
‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special fetes 30th anniversary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it hit theaters in 1991, Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” captured audiences, critics and, later, a best picture Oscar nomination — a first for any animated movie. A TV special celebrating the 30th anniversary of that nomination hopes to bring something new to a tale as old as time.
'Goonies' Reunion Going Down This Weekend

The cast of The Goonies are reuniting this weekend and a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California. Several of the main cast members will attend The Unforgettable Gala on Dec. 17, where several Asian American entertainers will be recognized for their trail-blazing work in Hollywood. That includes Goonies star Ke Huy Quan.
10 Best Movies With No Oscar Nominations, According to IMDb

The Academy doesn't always get it right. In 1942, they awarded Best Picture to My Green Valley over Citizen Kane. In 1991, Driving Miss Daisy beat Dead Poets Society. In 1994, Forrest Gump triumphed over both Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption. Not to mention, some iconic directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick never won competitive Oscars at all.
