Greensboro, NC

WRAL

Durham police officer battling cancer struggles with medical bills

A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

I-85 lanes reopen after crash in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-85 north near US 421 have reopened, Greensboro police said Monday morning. The highway shut down early Monday due to a crash near exit 126. Police didn't immediately have further details about what caused the crash or possible injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community

While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Northbound lanes of I-85 near US 421 closed, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The interstate is closed due a crash, Greensboro police are reporting. The northbound lanes of I-85 near US 421 are closed because of a crash. There are no details on injuries or how many cars were involved available. The interstate reopened by around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Drivers should try to find […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Deputy assaulted in the Forsyth County Detention Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday. At around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit when he was assaulted by an inmate. The Deputy suffered a large hematoma on […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart

UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
High Point University

HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication Provides Gifts for Families

This is the 10th year they have continued the Operation Elf tradition. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 – Christmas is just a week away, but faculty in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication are giving gifts early through their 10th annual Operation Elf tradition to help local nonprofits provide gifts to families.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

