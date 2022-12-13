Read full article on original website
New treatment options emerge for Greensboro teen suffering from nearly 5 years of amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — How do you heal something almost no physician has ever seen? Dr. Charles Simkovich and some colleagues have developed a new protocol, over the last couple of decades that works to help concussion sufferers to return to normal. Seventy doctors saw Caitlin Little, examined her and the anterograde amnesia from which […]
WRAL
Durham police officer battling cancer struggles with medical bills
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options.
Deadly Greensboro fire: How firefighters and dispatchers get mental health help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is still greiving, days after three young children died in a house fire in Greensboro. Their families and friends are dealing with immense grief, but so are many first responders who were apart of that response. Peer support specialists are helping them go through...
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Greensboro shares next steps for temporary pallet homes meant for homeless population
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty temporary shelters for Greensboro's winter homeless program are expected to arrive next week. The city ordered 30 pallet shelters in the fall to house 60 homeless people. Those shelters function as temporary homes with heating and air. The company said the shelters are expected to be delivered Monday.
WXII 12
United Way of Greater High Point giving space heaters to those in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and you can too!. It’s called the 'Gift of Warmth' initiative, where UWGHP raises money to buy space heaters for people in need in the community. “This...
I-85 lanes reopen after crash in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-85 north near US 421 have reopened, Greensboro police said Monday morning. The highway shut down early Monday due to a crash near exit 126. Police didn't immediately have further details about what caused the crash or possible injuries.
New digital speed sign forces drivers to slow down on Walker Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living along Walker Avenue in Greensboro are breathing a sigh of relief after new digital speed indicator signs as added to force drivers to slow down. The signs went up Wednesday after the Greensboro traffic department monitored the area by surveying the speeds of drivers on Walker Avenue. “Having the […]
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
Northbound lanes of I-85 near US 421 closed, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The interstate is closed due a crash, Greensboro police are reporting. The northbound lanes of I-85 near US 421 are closed because of a crash. There are no details on injuries or how many cars were involved available. The interstate reopened by around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Drivers should try to find […]
Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
Barricaded subject in Greensboro taken into custody after ‘nearly 5 hours’: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —One person is in custody after being barricaded inside a home for several hours on Saturday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night, officers came to the 3700 block of Central Avenue after getting a report of a weapons incident. When officers arrived at the […]
Deputy assaulted in the Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday. At around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit when he was assaulted by an inmate. The Deputy suffered a large hematoma on […]
Chief Catrina Thompson reflects on career with Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — June 17, 1994, is referred to as “the wildest day in sports.” So much so, the date itself is the subject of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary featuring the New York Rangers celebrating winning the Stanley Cup, Arnold Palmer playing his last round in the U.S. Open, and famously, the […]
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
High Point University
HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication Provides Gifts for Families
This is the 10th year they have continued the Operation Elf tradition. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 – Christmas is just a week away, but faculty in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication are giving gifts early through their 10th annual Operation Elf tradition to help local nonprofits provide gifts to families.
Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
