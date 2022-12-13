The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl have been arrested after they waited three weeks to report her disappearance. Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before the 11-year-old’s parents finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December. School officials then alerted law enforcement to the missing girl.A huge manhunt is now underway to track down Madalina with her whereabouts still unknown and fears increasingly mounting for her safety....

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO