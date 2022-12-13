ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Program to pay Colorado River water users for conservation

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico this week revived a program aimed at keeping water in the dwindling Colorado River by paying users who take conservation measures. Starting in April 2023, the System Conservation Pilot Program will pay users $150 per acre-foot of water they...
UTAH STATE
Here's why the economists aren't anticipating a Utah recession in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite most economists expecting a national recession to appear in 2023, Utah's economy is showing no signs of a recession, Utah Department of Workforce Services chief economist Mark Knold said Friday. Year-over-year job growth is estimated at 2.6%, with the state's economy adding a cumulative...
UTAH STATE
8 Utahns charged with participating in $100 million supplements scam

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight Utahns and one Washington resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of obtaining $100 million worth of credit and debit card purchases through a scheme that involved the sale of nutraceutical, CBD and dietary supplements. The U.S. Attorney's Office of...
UTAH STATE
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah County sheriff's spokesman confirmed to the KSL Investigators that an accused serial predator, Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. He was arrested a day after being the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment

MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
LEHI, UT
UHP troopers clear crashes, pull over drivers going 100+ mph

SALT LAKE CITY — A dayslong winter storm has created serious driving challenges for Utah's troopers and drivers. Law enforcement has responded to hundreds of crashes over the past 24 hours. Even the threat of black ice is not enough to get some drivers to slow down. On Tuesday,...
UTAH STATE

