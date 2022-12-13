Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Program to pay Colorado River water users for conservation
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico this week revived a program aimed at keeping water in the dwindling Colorado River by paying users who take conservation measures. Starting in April 2023, the System Conservation Pilot Program will pay users $150 per acre-foot of water they...
ksl.com
Here's why the economists aren't anticipating a Utah recession in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite most economists expecting a national recession to appear in 2023, Utah's economy is showing no signs of a recession, Utah Department of Workforce Services chief economist Mark Knold said Friday. Year-over-year job growth is estimated at 2.6%, with the state's economy adding a cumulative...
ksl.com
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
ksl.com
8 Utahns charged with participating in $100 million supplements scam
SALT LAKE CITY — Eight Utahns and one Washington resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of obtaining $100 million worth of credit and debit card purchases through a scheme that involved the sale of nutraceutical, CBD and dietary supplements. The U.S. Attorney's Office of...
ksl.com
Some Utah police agencies find success on TikTok amid state bans
SALT LAKE CITY — A local police agency said it found success reaching out to the community through TikTok, even as Utah joins a growing list of states banning its state agencies from using the controversial app. The Salt Lake Police Department launched its TikTok account early last month....
ksl.com
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah County sheriff's spokesman confirmed to the KSL Investigators that an accused serial predator, Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. He was arrested a day after being the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
ksl.com
15 of 21 indicted in Utah bust of drug trafficking ring have pleaded guilty
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple people tied to an alleged drug trafficking ring are serving a collective 40-plus years in prison, forfeiting $48,418 and facing a total of 12 years of supervised release — and that's just 11 out of the 21 defendants sentenced so far. Additionally, of...
ksl.com
Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment
MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
ksl.com
UHP troopers clear crashes, pull over drivers going 100+ mph
SALT LAKE CITY — A dayslong winter storm has created serious driving challenges for Utah's troopers and drivers. Law enforcement has responded to hundreds of crashes over the past 24 hours. Even the threat of black ice is not enough to get some drivers to slow down. On Tuesday,...
