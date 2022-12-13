Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Donations pour in to help historic Montgomery County Black church that was vandalized
POTOMAC, Md. - Donations are pouring in to help a Montgomery County church that was vandalized. Last month, surveillance video captured a group breaking into the historic Black church in Potomac. Nearly a century old, the Scotland AME Zion Church was built by hand in 1924 and remains the only...
Wbaltv.com
Mother, son fulfill kindergarten promise as they graduate college together
ADELPHI, Md. — A promise that goes back about 20 years was fulfilled Friday when a man and his mother graduated college together in Maryland. While in kindergarten, Immanuel Patton made a promise to his mother, Carolyn Patton, to make sure she gets her degree at the same time he got his.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Lodging
Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation
Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.
THE RELIGION CORNER: Sorority Continues to Grow!
Blessed to stay together for nearly eight decades and still growing says a lot about how this organization has been run. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: Sorority Continues to Grow! appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
Cape Gazette
Springboard moves toward village opening
The Springboard Collaborative homeless village in Georgetown should be open and operational before the start of the New Year. Judson Malone, executive director, said a shortage of electrical boxes had delayed the opening, but they have arrived and will be installed soon. He said the only outstanding electric component is a transformer for the property.
arlnow.com
Miss Arlington is competing for the Miss America crown this week
A recent Miss Arlington is competing in the finals of the Miss America competition this week. Last year’s Miss Arlington, Victoria Chuah, is looking to add another crown to her collection on Thursday. She is set to compete against 50 others, including Miss District of Columbia, for the title of Miss America.
Washington City Paper
“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves
Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
storereporter.com
New sushi & Chinese BBQ, new place to chill at Wintergreen Plaza
Something to look forward to when the holidays are over: Three new options on the local sushi scene. In Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi is putting the finishing touches on its newly expanded dining room, which will include a full bar with saki and signature cocktails. Over at the Wildwood shopping center, Raku spinoff Rakugaki is also nearing completion in the former Wildwood Kitchen space, Both restaurants are aiming to open in January. And the third sushi newcomer, Kema by Kenaki, is expected to arrive a few weeks later at Cabin John Village.
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks register
Image of black students during segregation that was used in the Brown vs. The Board of Education case.Photo byNational archives. Two segregation-era schools for black students were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8 during the state's Board of Historic Resources quarterly meeting.
bethesdamagazine.com
China Gourmet in Kensington announces upcoming closure
After 35 of serving Kensington, China Gourmet announced it will be closing at the end of December. In a note to patrons, the owners said “It was a very emotional decision, but after much consideration we have decided to close China Gourmet at the end of December. Many of our key personnel are retiring, and without them, it just would not be China Gourmet.”
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
Former ‘Night Mayor’ Shawn Townsend To Lead Local Restaurant Association
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture Shawn Townsend. Shawn Townsend, D.C.’s first “night mayor,” will take over as the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, the regional trade association that represents the D.C. area’s food industry. Washingtonian...
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
mymcmedia.org
NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks
TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
blocbyblocknews.com
Citing a Statewide Shortage, Baltimore County Plans to Fund Community College Tuition For Certified Nursing Assistants
Baltimore County leaders announced Monday that Baltimore County and the University of Maryland Medical System will offer to pay the tuition for 30 community college students to study as certified nursing assistants with the goal of becoming licensed practical nurses, John Lee reports for WYPR. Students participating in the program will be offered employment with St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, as well as a $1,000 monthly stipend.
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
