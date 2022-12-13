Something to look forward to when the holidays are over: Three new options on the local sushi scene. In Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi is putting the finishing touches on its newly expanded dining room, which will include a full bar with saki and signature cocktails. Over at the Wildwood shopping center, Raku spinoff Rakugaki is also nearing completion in the former Wildwood Kitchen space, Both restaurants are aiming to open in January. And the third sushi newcomer, Kema by Kenaki, is expected to arrive a few weeks later at Cabin John Village.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO