Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLC Mayor issues ultimatum to owners of buildings on Major Street

SALT LAKE CITY — Calling it an “unprecedented but critically important action,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has issued an emergency demolition order for several buildings in the Ballpark neighborhood of the city. Of concern are four vacant buildings on Major Street, two of which have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Power outage affecting thousands in Orem

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
OREM, UT
KUTV

Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah winter activities you probably haven’t heard of before

Utah is known to have 'The greatest snow on earth' attracting skiers and snowboarders to its mountains, but that is not all this state has to offer during the winter months. This list presents activities ranging from skijoring to wintertime swimming that may surprise even the most seasoned Utahns.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Salt Lake City police SWAT Team take barricaded suspect into custody

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — An individual who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case was taken into custody on December 16 after officers said he barricaded himself inside a residence in Kearns. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that detectives with the agency's...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

South Salt Lake police searching for runaway teen in state custody

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested the community's assistance in locating a runaway teen. Authorities said that 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones is in state custody. Brynlee is reportedly 5' 5" and weighs 125 pounds, with half black, half blonde medium length hair. No further description, including tattoos, piercings or clothing was provided.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

