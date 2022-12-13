Read full article on original website
KUTV
Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
UPDATE: Rose Park assault suspect taken into custody, road closures lifted
In assistance with SWAT, Salt Lake City Police officers have found the suspect and safely taken him into custody.
KUTV
Salt Lake City man unable to work for weeks after hit by van near intersection
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man can't work for at least 12 weeks after he was hit by a van while he was crossing the road. The collision happened on Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Mead Avenue in an area where there are no crosswalks.
KUTV
Church and outreach group provide warm space for unsheltered in dangerously cold temps
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The dangerously cold temperatures are raising concerns in northern Utah after UTA confirmed that a woman froze to death at a bus stop after leaving Salt Lake Regional Hospital this weekend. To increase space from what the shelters provide, the First United Methodist Church...
kslnewsradio.com
SLC Mayor issues ultimatum to owners of buildings on Major Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Calling it an “unprecedented but critically important action,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has issued an emergency demolition order for several buildings in the Ballpark neighborhood of the city. Of concern are four vacant buildings on Major Street, two of which have...
Rose Park shooting suspect held elderly victim inside her home, police say
The suspect arrested over after allegedly opening fire in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City is also accused of allegedly holding an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
KUTV
Semi trailer fire extinguished in cold temperatures in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a semi trailer fire on I-80 in Summit County on Sunday. North Summit firefighters responded to the scene early in the morning and said temperatures were below zero. More from 2News. They said they fought the fire in the cold weather with...
KUTV
Power outage affecting thousands in Orem
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
KUTV
Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
ksl.com
Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go 'beyond excited' to open 1st Utah store
DRAPER — Kum & Go is here to stay. The popular family-owned gas station and convenience store chain will open its first Utah store Monday, located at 13639 S. 200 West in Draper. It's the first of a few locations in the Salt Lake Valley to open in the coming months.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City homeless shelter needs your help as freezing temperatures drop
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Freezing temperatures are pushing one Salt Lake City homeless shelter to the brink to help get people off the streets and into their warm facility, and now they’re asking the public for help. The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake Assistant House Manager Kurtis...
Utah winter activities you probably haven’t heard of before
Utah is known to have 'The greatest snow on earth' attracting skiers and snowboarders to its mountains, but that is not all this state has to offer during the winter months. This list presents activities ranging from skijoring to wintertime swimming that may surprise even the most seasoned Utahns.
KUTV
Experts give tips to help Utahns stay current on gas and electricity bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Even before the official arrival of winter, Utahns were cranking up the heat at home to get through low temperatures. That likely means higher utility bills during a time when inflation and holiday purchases are putting a squeeze on family budgets. To help manage...
ksl.com
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. "I'm not going to say that I don't get super sad," Liz...
KUTV
Salt Lake City police SWAT Team take barricaded suspect into custody
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — An individual who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case was taken into custody on December 16 after officers said he barricaded himself inside a residence in Kearns. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that detectives with the agency's...
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 8 months when children found
An AMBER Alert issued over eight months ago for three missing Utah children was suddenly canceled overnight.
KUTV
South Salt Lake police searching for runaway teen in state custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested the community's assistance in locating a runaway teen. Authorities said that 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones is in state custody. Brynlee is reportedly 5' 5" and weighs 125 pounds, with half black, half blonde medium length hair. No further description, including tattoos, piercings or clothing was provided.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
kjzz.com
17-year-old dies after rollover crash into river in northern Utah
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV — A teenager has died after a rollover crash into a river in Box Elder County. Officials said they responded to an upside down car in Bear River at 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday. They said the driver was...
