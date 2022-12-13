Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Was Agreed To
Backstage details on when Sasha Banks and NJPW agreed to a deal with one another. Many fans are buzzing over the report that NJPW plans on bringing Sasha Banks into the company for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. As previously reported, Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, negotiated her...
wrestletalk.com
Released Star Reveals WWE Goals Following Return Rumors
Former WWE star Matt Cardona has revealed that he still has some major goals he wants to achieve in WWE. Recent reports have indicated that the current WWE regime is interested in bringing the former ‘Zack Ryder’ back to the company, along with his wife Chelsea Green. Speaking...
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Star Set For IMPACT Debut
A former NXT star is set to make their IMPACT Wrestling debut. Many former WWE talent has walked through the doors of IMPACT Wrestling over the past few years. On tonight’s December 15 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene will be making his debut for the promotion.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reflects On Recent Character Change
A WWE star has reflected on his recent character change. LA Knight signed with WWE in 2021 before starting on the NXT brand as a heel. He quickly became a fan favorite and rising star for the brand. In May 2022, Knight was given a new character upon getting called...
wrestletalk.com
Drew McIntyre Praises Top WWE Star For ‘Killing It’ With Current WWE Run
Drew McIntyre has shared his honest thoughts on working with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre has had a number of high-profile matches with the Tribal Chief in WWE, most recently sharing the ring with Reigns at Survivor Series in their WarGames bout. The duo notably met in singles...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling World Calls For ‘Justice For Mandy Rose’ After WWE Release
UPDATE – For the latest details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release, click this link. The wrestling world is reacting to today’s shocking news that WWE has released former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Rose was reportedly released due to WWE deeming the explicit content on her...
wrestletalk.com
People In WWE Believe Sasha Banks Will Eventually Return To The Company
Sasha Banks is set to remain in the news the new year rolls closer. Sasha’s WWE departure will be official on January 1, with her set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. With recent reports that Sasha Banks exit from WWE...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Doesn’t Want Mandy Rose To ‘Throw Away’ WWE Achievements By Falling Into ‘Very Dangerous World’
A current NXT name has addressed Mandy Rose’s WWE release in new comments. Find out who has shared their thoughts!. WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T has commented on WWE releasing Mandy Rose. Booker T described his thoughts on the unfortunate situation on his podcast...
wrestletalk.com
Date Of The Undertaker’s Next 1 deadMan Show Revealed
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is set to head to Montreal in February for his next 1 deadMan Show. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO MONTREAL ON FEBRUARY 16. STAMFORD, Conn., December 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, February 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber®.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Set To Get Into The Cannabis Business
An AEW star has commented that they’re on their way into the cannabis business. Find out which wrestling legend is branching out!. One wrestling legend has recently responded to a Tweet to reveal that they’re getting into the cannabis business. When a fan suggested that his home state...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Announces ‘Mystery Card’ For Upcoming Event
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a twist for New Year Dash 2023, revealing that the event will have a ‘mystery card’. New Year Dash traditionally takes place on the night following that year’s Wrestle Kingdom event, with the shows usually setting up new rivalries and storylines for the year.
wrestletalk.com
Major Change Coming To WWE NXT Title Belts?
A major change may be coming to some WWE NXT title belts. In April 2022, WWE changed the NXT title belts to have a rainbow colored tint to them. This was to match the NXT 2.0 rainbow logo. However, the NXT brand changed their logo to a new black, gold...
wrestletalk.com
Current Champion Doesn’t Think WWE Rivalry Will End
Dakota Kai has shared her thoughts on her upcoming clash with Tegan Nox, discussing the history of their rivalry. Kai and Nox were on-screen tag partners during their time in NXT, until Kai turned on her friend at NXT TakeOver WarGames 2019. The duo faced off several times following Kai’s...
wrestletalk.com
Seven AEW Wrestlers Tony Khan Could Push in 2023
Okay AEW, this is your big chance to get back on top. You’ve had a bit of a rocky year with all those extra belts, and crazy booking decisions, and that one weird press conference (which I’m sure everybody has already forgotten about by now), but hey: new year, new you.
wrestletalk.com
Liv Morgan Addresses Plans For After Wrestling
Liv Morgan has had a breakout 2022 in WWE both on and off screen. Liv captured the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase and subsequently the SmackDown Women’s Championship back at the Money In The Bank event in June. In that time, Liv has dabbled in acting, most...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Comments On Adam Pearce ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On Raw
A top WWE star has commented on Adam Pearce “firing” Bobby Lashley on Monday’s Raw. On the December 12 edition of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the #1 contender for the United States Championship. After the referee was delayed on counting his pinfall,...
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho, GTA 5 Actor & More Set For New Wrestling Movie
Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is set to star in an upcoming wrestling-themed horror movie titled ‘Dark Match’. Jericho featured in a supporting role in the recent horror movie Terrifier 2, and is set to lead in the upcoming flick. The movie is set around...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Current AEW Backstage Morale
An update has emerged regarding the backstage environment at AEW, after several tumultuous months at the company. In September, ongoing backstage friction within the company boiled over as former AEW Champion CM Punk let loose during the post-All Out media scrum, in which he called out several prominent AEW figures including company EVPs the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, as well as Hangman Adam Page.
wrestletalk.com
Tokyo Sports Announces 2022 Award Winners
Tokyo Sports has announced their 2022 award winners. On Thursday, December 15, Tokyo Sports revealed the winners of their 2022 awards. Leading the way for the winners, Kazuchika Okada is this year’s Tokyo Sports MVP Award winner. “The Rainmaker” received 15 out of 17 editorial votes from the publication to win the award for a fifth time.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Wants WrestleMania Match With Cody Rhodes
When the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made the jump over to WWE, there were a plethora of new opponents waiting for him following his AEW run. Many of the current WWE roster have yet to toss up with the American Nightmare, and the same can be said for the current NXT roster.
Comments / 0