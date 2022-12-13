3-star Offensive Lineman Connor Lew flips commitment from Miami to Auburn

The Georgia native has decided to play closer to home, choosing Auburn over Coral Gables

Auburn continues to excel in recruiting down the stretch heading into Early Signing Day with the news that interior offensive lineman Connor Lew has flipped his commitment from Miami to join the Auburn class.

Lew, who is from Kennesaw Mountain, Georgia, has decided to attend Auburn over the Miami Hurricanes.

Connor Lew, 6'3 280, plays center for the Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs and has been recruited to play the same position in college.

Lew had been committed to Miami since early August, and the Tigers thought that they were the favorite until he shocked the Auburn staff and beat by committing to the Hurricanes before the 2022 college season.

This flip comes off the tail of an official visit in which Lew got more familiar with the aviation program, which holds a lot of interest in Lew's heart. The visit was also a chance to get to know the new staff better, including his position coach, Jake Thornton. The official visit took place a mere two days ago, but Lew declined to do interviews with any reporters following the visit.

The offensive line has been the focal point under the Hugh Freeze administration as Lew is the second offensive lineman to commit following Freeze's hiring.

Lew joins fellow center Bradyn Joiner, tackle Tyler Johnson, and guard Clay Wedin. Many of these recruits are late adds to the class, with Johnson flipping from Texas Tech, and Wedin from Michigan State.

