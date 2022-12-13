ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Move Over, Yung Miami. Diddy Spotted with IG Baddie Shawntya Joseph

By Xara Aziz
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 5 days ago

It appears Yung Miami is going to have to make room for another boo in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ life.

The 53-year-old entertainment mogul was seen holding hands with Instagram influencer Shawntya Joseph in New York just days after he announced he had another child with 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran.

The All About the Benjamins rapper made the announcement about the birth of his seventh child Saturday. It was later discovered that the mother to his newest daughter, Love Sean Combs, is of Asian descent and boasts 100,000 followers on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhLQi_0jhX4xuk00
28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran is the alleged baby mama to Diddy’s 7th child.

Fans were shocked to hear the news when he captioned a photo on Instagram, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

“Who the momma?” wrote one commenter.

“Say what?!” wrote another.

The Harlem rapper shares three children with the late Kim Porter: Christian Combs, 24, and 15-year-old twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs.

He also shares a son, Justin Dior Combs, with celebrity stylist Misa Hylton; a daughter, Chance Combs, 15, with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman; and a son, Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who is the biological son of Kim Porter and singer Al B. Sure! Diddy officially adopted Quincy when he was four.

But let’s a pin in Diddy’s baby mama list and revisit the new alleged chick in his life. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, him and Shawynta appear happy as they stroll down New York City’s streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxTyV_0jhX4xuk00
Shawynta is a YouTuber who talks about mental issues, among other things.

In one shot, the pair stare deeply into each other eyes. Both are wearing all black: Diddy in a puffed jacket and military-style boots and Shawynta in a long calf-length leather jacket, bucket hat and a pair of stylish boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFvWE_0jhX4xuk00

Word on the street is that Shawynta is a YouTuber who talks about her brand partnerships and mental health issues. And reports say she’s from Southern California but there is no word yet about how and when they met.

ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

