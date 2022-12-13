Read full article on original website
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
Former WWE Star Returns To Wrestling
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Martin Stone (fka Danny Burch) has returned to wrestling, announcing his in-ring comeback. Stone cut a promo during the December 18 Championship District Wrestling independent event, revealing that he has now been cleared to compete, following an injury. He then called out August Artois,...
Liv Morgan Addresses Plans For After Wrestling
Liv Morgan has had a breakout 2022 in WWE both on and off screen. Liv captured the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase and subsequently the SmackDown Women’s Championship back at the Money In The Bank event in June. In that time, Liv has dabbled in acting, most...
Former WWE Star Teases Return Upon WWE Anniversary?
When Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, we have seen many former WWE stars return to the company. Despite many returns taking place, there are still many former WWE stars that have been rumoured for a return. One name is Chelsea Green, who seemingly departed IMPACT Wrestling...
Former WWE Star Has A Per-Show Deal With AEW
An update has emerged on former WWE star Trent Seven’s AEW status, following his recent appearances for Tony Khan. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage. On the show, the former NXT Tag Team Champion unsuccessfully challenged for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title. In...
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Tiger Woods sends message to ex-wife Elin Nordegren straight down camera at PNC
Tiger Woods was spotted looking into the camera and congratulating his ex-wife Elin Nordegren on the birth of her baby boy Arthur during the first round of the PNC Championship. Woods, 46, is playing in the 36-hole parent-son tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando this weekend alongside his 13-year-old...
Heartwarming Reason Raw Star Wrestled At WWE SmackDown Tapings
WWE taped two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown last night (December 16) in Chicago, Illinois. The first show was yesterday’s live show, along with a taped episode that is set to air next Friday (December 23). The dark match before the tapings saw Maximum Male Model mån.sôör lose to...
WWE Star Recalls ‘Pretty Wild’ NXT Angle
LA Knight made his way up to the main roster earlier this year after spending just a year on the NXT brand. Knight’s time in NXT was overall pretty short, but he was a part of many great rivalries 0n the show. The most notable being his feud with...
People In WWE Believe Sasha Banks Will Eventually Return To The Company
Sasha Banks is set to remain in the news the new year rolls closer. Sasha’s WWE departure will be official on January 1, with her set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. With recent reports that Sasha Banks exit from WWE...
Top WWE Name Now Working As A Producer?
A top WWE backstage name may now be working as a producer in the company. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was re-signed to the company back in August as the Senior Vice President of Live Events, making him a very prominent backstage figure in the company. Now though, it...
Former WWE Referee Reveals Best & Worst Things About The Role
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has named the best and worst things about his previous role with the company. Chioda worked as a WWE official for over 30 years prior to his release. He was let go in April 2020 during the first round of COVID-19 pandemic related cuts. On...
WWE Star Announces They Are Medically Cleared
NXT star Quincy Elliott has been present backstage for the recent episodes of NXT, appearing in various backstage segments for WWE’s social media channels. Quincy has not appeared on the NXT show since he accompanied Shotzi for her match with Lash Legend on October 25. The Super Diva took...
Frightening Botch On WWE SmackDown
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown there was a frightening botch during a tag team bout featuring three teams!. During a raucous triple threat match to determine who would win a shot at the Undisputed champs the Usos, Top Dolla attempted a move that didn’t quite go as planned. Taking...
Major Changes Made To SmackDown Due To ‘Nightmare Travel Situation’ For Top Star
There were major changes made to last night’s (December 16) episode of WWE SmackDown. The show went off the air with an in-ring segment featuring the Bloodline being interrupted by a John Cena video on the titantron. Cena made the announcement that he would be the mystery tag team...
WWE SmackDown Mystery Attacker Identity Revealed
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, a mystery assailant got involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. While Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox were showing incredible offense in a match against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) there was a mystery attack!. In the final third of...
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
WWE Star Announces Premiere For New Sitcom About His Life
WWE NXT star Trick Williams has revealed the premiere date for his new sitcom which is based on a true story. Williams (Matrick Belton) signed with WWE in early 2021, and was quickly aligned with Carmelo Hayes after making his TV debut. The star is preparing for the release of...
WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Detained Invader During Home Break In
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, while never becoming WWF Champion, had quite a legendary career in the company, including winning the very first Royal Rumble match. The 68-year old wrestling legend proved recently that he is still not somebody you want to cross. Hacksaw told Wrestling...
SmackDown Spoiler For December 23: Find Out What Happens With Bray Wyatt
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. According to a Twitter user sharing the spoiler scoops (thank you Qumar Z!) there was an in-ring segment featuring Bray Wyatt. While Wyatt entered to his ‘Shatter’ theme music as...
