3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Sheetz Proposes Outpost at Route 378’s Saucon Valley Square
The proposal followed one day after the company received approval from a planning board in neighboring Bethlehem.
New Montgomery Mall Owners, Turnaround Experts, Have Yet to Show Progress in North Wales
Santa at Montgomery Mall seems busy, but many of the retailers there are not, despite the property's sale to a N.Y. retail turnaround firm.Photo byMontgomery Mall at Facebook.
sauconsource.com
With Grant Awards, Christmas Comes Early for Hellertown, Lower Saucon
Although it’s not yet Christmas, officials in Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and other local communities have already received presents in the form of grants that will benefit both residents and visitors to the area. The grants awarded by Northampton County are for public safety-related purchases, economic development projects...
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Paoli woman charged with stealing $600K from East Norriton private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy is accused of stealing nearly $600,000 from the school. Charging documents allege the suspect used the stolen money for family vacations, clothes, dining out, and in-vitro fertilization.
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
phillyvoice.com
Employee allegedly stole $579,000 from now-closed Montgomery County private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in Montgomery County is charged with stealing more than $579,000 in funds from the school, mostly by stealing coworkers identities and forgery, investigators said. The closed this year due to financial problems. Katherina Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, Chester County, had been responsible for...
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
NEXT Weather: Massive winter storm takes aim at Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dynamic storm has been blasting its way across the nation, producing everything from blizzard conditions in the Dakotas to tornadoes in Texas, and on Thursday, it will be our region's turn to deal with the wrath of this storm.Depending on where in the region you reside, expect to see heavy rain, a wintry mix, gusty winds and even accumulating snowfall.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carbon and Monroe Counties Thursday morning through Friday a.m. for snow and ice.TimingPrecipitation will likely arrive just in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute, arriving around 6 a.m....
WOLF
Eight arrested following 'Operation Ice Out' investigation in Schuylkill Co.
SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — A drug investigation in Minersville and Port Carbon led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of drugs. According to Skook News, "Operation Ice Out" was a several-month-long drug investigation between the Minersville Police and Port Carbon Police into the sale of various drugs in both boroughs.
sanatogapost.com
Expect Local Wintry Mix Thursday; Longer in Berks
MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Residents across Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties should be prepared for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to make travel difficult and possibly dangerous beginning Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) at about 5 a.m., the National Weather Service warned in two separate winter weather advisories.
WGAL
Route 23 crash cleared in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A crash shut down Route 23 in Lancaster County in both directions on Thursday morning as winter weather moved through the area. Route 23/Walnut Street was shut down in both directions between the Route 30 exit and Pleasure Road. It's not clear what caused the crash,...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get? Our map shows snowfall projections for your town this week.
A winter storm is brewing for the region on Thursday and Friday, and forecasters are formulating their projections for snowfall totals. Forecasts will likely fluctuate before the storm arrives during the day Thursday. The Lehigh Valley may be caught along the shifting line between snow, sleet and freezing rain. As...
fox29.com
Person hit by train near SEPTA station in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after officials say a person was struck by a SEPTA train Saturday night. The incident occurred on the tracks of the Lansdale/Doylestown Line near the North Wales station around 6:30 p.m. Officials say the person is alive at a local hospital, but their...
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Main Line Media News
Norristown man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 1980
NORRISTOWN — During an angry outburst, a Norristown man shouted obscenities and called jurors “racists” after they convicted him of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 1980. “You (expletives) didn’t even deliberate. Racist (expletives),” 76-year-old Robert Fisher shouted in the Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday as...
Route 33 crash cleared after snarling afternoon traffic (UPDATE)
UPDATE: This crash on Route 33 North between the Tatamy and Stockertown/Bangor (Route 191) interchanges was cleared as of 4:22 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. ORIGINAL POST: A crash on Route 33 North was snarling traffic Tuesday afternoon on the highway near Stockertown in Northampton County. The crash...
