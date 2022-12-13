ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Winter Break Fun Guide

Winter Break is here and there is so much fun and affordable events taking place! See below for a list of fun activities taking place!. There are a lot of fun Christmas themed events that your friends and family can enjoy at LMCU Ball park!. Christmas Lite Show. The Christmas...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Clovis BCCF Winterfest puppet 3

‘Light up darkness’: GR celebrates Hanukkah with …. Sunday night is the first night of Hanukkah, and Grand Rapids celebrated with a menorah lighting downtown with a display for all to see. (Dec. 19, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 121822. It’ll be a cool, mostly quiet night,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Some last minute local gift ideas for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve got less than 10 days until Christmas so how is your holiday shopping coming along? If you need some last minute ideas, there’s a wide variety of businesses in the four neighborhoods that make up Uptown Grand Rapids. Today we have...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Ferris fans flock to Texas

Ferris State fans went to McKinney, Texas to watch the Bulldogs play for a division 2 championship today. (Dec. 17, 2022) Ferris State fans went to McKinney, Texas to watch the Bulldogs play for a division 2 championship today. (Dec. 17, 2022) GRPS teachers use performances to give back. Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121822

Snow will be much lighter and less persistent, with less than an inch for most. It’ll be a good day to dig out the driveways, sidewalks, and side streets. (Dec. 18, 2022) Snow will be much lighter and less persistent, with less than an inch for most. It’ll be a good day to dig out the driveways, sidewalks, and side streets. (Dec. 18, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get relief from joint pain & improve your mobility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting your quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement. Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Ferris State wins Division II Championship

For the second year in a row, the Ferris State Bulldogs are the Division II football champions. (Dec. 17, 2022) For the second year in a row, the Ferris State Bulldogs are the Division II football champions. (Dec. 17, 2022) GRPS teachers use performances to give back. Storm Team 8...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

