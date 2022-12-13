Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho, GTA 5 Actor & More Set For New Wrestling Movie
Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is set to star in an upcoming wrestling-themed horror movie titled ‘Dark Match’. Jericho featured in a supporting role in the recent horror movie Terrifier 2, and is set to lead in the upcoming flick. The movie is set around...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Says AEW Star Is 'Killing It'
There's one AEW star that WWE's Bayley has been keeping her eye on as of late. During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday morning, Bayley called several wrestlers and actors while raising money for the Family Giving Tree charity. Twice during the stream, Bayley called six-time WWE women's champion Sasha Banks and the two discussed the current world of professional wrestling, including AEW.
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Teases Next AEW Rival?
With Chris Jericho dropping the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle, the reign of the Ocho has come to an end. However, it seems the feud between the two will continue just a little bit longer. Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society had an interview with...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dynamite To Get ‘New Look’ In January 2023
Since the debut of AEW Dynamite back in October 2019, the show has largely looked the same. This week, AEW made a backstage hire in former WWE name Michael Mansury, who will serve as the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer in the company going forward. Meltzer detailed in this...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Question Answered As Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE SmackDown
It's now crystal clear that Uncle Howdy is not Bray Wyatt's alter ego, and is in fact, a separate individual trying to guide Wyatt on the right path. On the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, LA Knight once again stormed down to the ring to accuse Wyatt of ambushing him in the backstage area over the past few weeks, despite Wyatt's repeated plea of innocence. Wyatt claimed that Knight was "barking up the wrong tree" and that had yet to lay a finger on Knight. However, Wyatt admitted that Knight was justified in being skeptical, and was willing to give him one last chance to make peace. Just as Wyatt entered the ring, Knight launched at the former Universal Champion with stiff right hands and stomps, with a defenseless Wyatt laying in the ring.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name
Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Tries to Get WWE Hall of Famer to Come Out of Retirement for One More Match Against Him
Kevin Owens recently pitched a match for WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael’s Sans Restriction French-language podcast this week and noted how he figured nothing was impossible following his No Holds Barred match with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, which headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 this past April. He then had a sit-down with Michaels when he visited WWE NXT back in October, and that’s when he inquired about one final match for the DX member.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
nodq.com
Shawn Michaels reportedly approached about having another WWE match
As seen at the WWE Wrestlemania 38 PLE, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin came out of retirement to have a match against Kevin Owens. It’s now believed that Owens made an attempt to have a match against another retired Hall of Famer. According to Fightful Select, Owens approached...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Was Agreed To
Backstage details on when Sasha Banks and NJPW agreed to a deal with one another. Many fans are buzzing over the report that NJPW plans on bringing Sasha Banks into the company for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. As previously reported, Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, negotiated her...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut
The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.
wrestletalk.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 Estimated Buy Rate Revealed
The third Ring of Honor pay-per-view of the Tony Khan era took place last Saturday, when ROH held it’s final show of the year, Final Battle. The show featured the highly praised Double Dog Collar Tag Team match between the Briscoes and FTR. The main event of the show...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Returns From Injury On Dynamite
An AEW star made their return to Dynamite in-ring competition on tonight’s episode, in what was billed as a grudge match. However the grudge didn’t appear to be settled as by the end of the segment, perhaps a person was simply added to the feud!. Ruby Soho returned...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Main Roster Star Asked To Be Sent To NXT
There are many stars who have found success on the main roster after getting called up from NXT, and there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. From time to time main roster stars end up back in NXT and Apollo Crews made his return to the brand back in June.
