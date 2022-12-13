Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Returns To Wrestling
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Martin Stone (fka Danny Burch) has returned to wrestling, announcing his in-ring comeback. Stone cut a promo during the December 18 Championship District Wrestling independent event, revealing that he has now been cleared to compete, following an injury. He then called out August Artois,...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Return Upon WWE Anniversary?
When Triple H took over WWE creative back in July, we have seen many former WWE stars return to the company. Despite many returns taking place, there are still many former WWE stars that have been rumoured for a return. One name is Chelsea Green, who seemingly departed IMPACT Wrestling...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls ‘Pretty Wild’ NXT Angle
LA Knight made his way up to the main roster earlier this year after spending just a year on the NXT brand. Knight’s time in NXT was overall pretty short, but he was a part of many great rivalries 0n the show. The most notable being his feud with...
wrestletalk.com
Liv Morgan Addresses Plans For After Wrestling
Liv Morgan has had a breakout 2022 in WWE both on and off screen. Liv captured the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase and subsequently the SmackDown Women’s Championship back at the Money In The Bank event in June. In that time, Liv has dabbled in acting, most...
wrestletalk.com
People In WWE Believe Sasha Banks Will Eventually Return To The Company
Sasha Banks is set to remain in the news the new year rolls closer. Sasha’s WWE departure will be official on January 1, with her set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. With recent reports that Sasha Banks exit from WWE...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dark Tapings Spoilers Featuring Kenny Omega, Britt Baker & More
AEW taped it’s most recent set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios last night (December 17). The tapings were notable for featuring several top AEW stars such as Kenny Omega and Britt Baker. Here are the full results from the tapings, per Wrestling Observer:. Session 1:. Action Andretti...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Calls Recent Match His Masterpiece
Dax Harwood has reflected on the FTR vs Briscoes ROH Tag Team Championship bout from the Final Battle pay-per-view. At the December 10 event, Harwood & Cash Wheeler battled Mark & Jay Briscoe in a double dog collar bout, with the ROH Tag Team Title on the line. The Briscoes...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Has A Per-Show Deal With AEW
An update has emerged on former WWE star Trent Seven’s AEW status, following his recent appearances for Tony Khan. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage. On the show, the former NXT Tag Team Champion unsuccessfully challenged for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Title. In...
wrestletalk.com
Major Changes Made To SmackDown Due To ‘Nightmare Travel Situation’ For Top Star
There were major changes made to last night’s (December 16) episode of WWE SmackDown. The show went off the air with an in-ring segment featuring the Bloodline being interrupted by a John Cena video on the titantron. Cena made the announcement that he would be the mystery tag team...
wrestletalk.com
Major Star Appears At AEW Dark Tapings
A top AEW star made an appearance at today’s (December 17) AEW Dark tapings in Orlando. AEW taped the first Dark episodes at Universal Studios in months today, and fans were treated to an appearance from none other than former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Omega was in action...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Name Now Working As A Producer?
A top WWE backstage name may now be working as a producer in the company. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was re-signed to the company back in August as the Senior Vice President of Live Events, making him a very prominent backstage figure in the company. Now though, it...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Announces They Are Medically Cleared
NXT star Quincy Elliott has been present backstage for the recent episodes of NXT, appearing in various backstage segments for WWE’s social media channels. Quincy has not appeared on the NXT show since he accompanied Shotzi for her match with Lash Legend on October 25. The Super Diva took...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Doesn’t Want Mandy Rose To ‘Throw Away’ WWE Achievements By Falling Into ‘Very Dangerous World’
A current NXT name has addressed Mandy Rose’s WWE release in new comments. Find out who has shared their thoughts!. WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T has commented on WWE releasing Mandy Rose. Booker T described his thoughts on the unfortunate situation on his podcast...
wrestletalk.com
Date Of The Undertaker’s Next 1 deadMan Show Revealed
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is set to head to Montreal in February for his next 1 deadMan Show. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO MONTREAL ON FEBRUARY 16. STAMFORD, Conn., December 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, February 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber®.
wrestletalk.com
Kofi Kingston Names Two Goals He Wants Before He Retires
Kofi Kingston has done basically all there is to do during his WWE career, even capturing his first world title back at WrestleMania 35. Recently he and Xavier Woods made their way down to NXT, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championship from Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline last weekend. Kofi...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Announces Premiere For New Sitcom About His Life
WWE NXT star Trick Williams has revealed the premiere date for his new sitcom which is based on a true story. Williams (Matrick Belton) signed with WWE in early 2021, and was quickly aligned with Carmelo Hayes after making his TV debut. The star is preparing for the release of...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recently Detained Invader During Home Break In
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, while never becoming WWF Champion, had quite a legendary career in the company, including winning the very first Royal Rumble match. The 68-year old wrestling legend proved recently that he is still not somebody you want to cross. Hacksaw told Wrestling...
wrestletalk.com
7 Ways Triple H Could Book Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
When Cody Rhodes was announced to be jumping ship from AEW – the company he helped found – to WWE earlier this year, it set the wrestling world on fire. As soon as his music hit at WrestleMania 38, fans welcomed him back with open arms and couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do in the company going forward.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Recalls Being A ‘Triple H Guy’
Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish has discussed his run in NXT, noting that he definitely believes he was a ‘Triple H guy’. Fish was one member of arguably the WWE developmental brand’s most decorated faction, wrestling alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong as the Undisputed Era.
Comments / 0