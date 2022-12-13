ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win

Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Linked With Two Former Star Big Men

The Brooklyn Nets are linked with two big men even as they continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings. The side is now 17-12 and placed fourth after stacking up a string of wins. Earlier this week, the Nets were connected to Kris Dunn. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey focused...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Top Pitching Prospect Signs with AL Central Team

De Leon was a former Dodger top prospect. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the 24th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He worked his way up through the minors, before getting a big league call-up in September of 2016. That year, he was the Dodgers' No. 3 ranked prospect, only trailing SS Corey Seager and LHP Julio Urias — that's pretty good company, if you ask me.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season

Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball

The Boston Red Sox already have greatly improved their bullpen this offseason, but there are always moves to be made. Boston's bullpen finished with the fifth-worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball in 2022 at 4.59 but that likely will not be the case in 2023. The Red Sox already have made a few strong moves in signing Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen so the bullpen should be significantly improved next season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mariners Send A Fond Farewell To Adam Frazier

The Seattle Mariners traded for infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier before the 2020 campaign. They expected him to be an All-Star, a status he reached in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres. That year, he slashed a cool .305/.368/.411 with a 113 wRC+. However, he was a disaster...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have made four roster moves on Wednesday, including placing OT Blake Brandel on injured reserve. Minnesota also signed CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad to their active roster and promoted LB William Kwenkeu from the practice squad, and signed DL Sheldon Day to the practice squad.

