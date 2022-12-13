Read full article on original website
Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Joel Embiid Calls Sixers Teammate Their 'Best Player' Over Himself And James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers have endured a complex 2022-23 NBA season, although they appear to be finding their rhythm right now. Following a win over the defending champions Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Sixers rank 5th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-12 record. They had to fight hard...
The Chicago Bulls Get Roasted After Giving Up 150 Points To The Minnesota Timberwolves: "They Need A Full Rebuild..."
The Chicago Bulls had their worst night of the season by far in a contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves that saw the Bulls lose the game 126-150. The game helped the Wolves set a new franchise record for points, all without their star centers Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert. Anthony...
Giannis Antetokounmpo added to Bucks' injury report
The Milwaukee Bucks (20-8) will take on the Utah Jazz (17-14) tonight at 7:00 PM CST at Firserv Forum. Milwaukee is looking to bounce back after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Although, it is interesting to note, the last team to lose by over 40 points to the Grizzlies won the NBA Championship (Golden State last year). Unfortunately, the Bucks will be without a few key players, and maybe even without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
DeMar DeRozan Frustrated After Chicago Bulls Drop Fourth Straight Game, Give Up 150 Points: "It's Embarrassing..."
The Eastern Conference is a bit of a dumpster fire right now. The Wizards have lost 10 straight games, the Raptors have lost five straight, the Pacers are 3-7 in their last 10, and the Chicago Bulls are losers of 4 straight after tonight's meltdown against the Timberwolves. By the...
NBA Fan Finds Out The Reason Why Jayson Tatum Is Ruled Out Against Orlando Magic
Jayson Tatum made the headlines on Saturday after the Boston Celtics listed him unavailable for their duel against the young and inspired Orlando Magic. The forward didn't deal with any injuries in prior days, which is why so many people worried after the team cited 'personal reasons' as the motive for his absence.
Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans
This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
Nikola Jokic inserts himself into MVP discussion after he puts up Wilt-like performance
Denver (18-11, third in Western Conference) beat Charlotte (7-23, last in Eastern Conference) 119-115 and the reigning two-time MVP made a statement as to why he should add a third to his shelf. ESPN's "SportsCenter" noted he's only the third player in NBA history to put up 40 points, 25...
