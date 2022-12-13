City Council seeks volunteers to serve on Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board

The City Council is seeking to fill two voting members on the Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board (CTAB). This Board advises City Council on multi-modal transportation systems. The Board meets on the 1st Tuesday of every month at 3:30 p.m.

Applicants must have an interest or expertise in transportation. For the first voting member vacancy, the applicant must reside in City Council District 2. For the second voting member vacancy, the applicant must reside in City Council District 3.

The application web form can be found and submitted ColoradoSprings.gov/boards. Please submit your application by 5pm on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Applications and resumes can also be emailed Michelle Briggs at Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michelle Briggs, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

For more information on Boards, Commissions, and Committees visit http://www.coloradosprings.gov/boards

