Why are fans whistling in World Cup Morocco game vs Croatia? What loud hiss means

Morocco have been one of the stories of the World Cup so far, becoming the first African nation to reach a third-place playoff after topping a difficult group featuring Belgium and Croatia. Their fans have also made positive headlines, from the high numbers of supporters that have converged in the...
Where is Croatia? Everything to know about European nation at World Cup

Croatia charged from un-fancied outsiders to World Cup finalists in 2018. Now, four years later, Luka Modric and Co's impact on Qatar has brought them into the footballing elite once more. France proved too powerful and Kylian Mbappe too brilliant in the Moscow final and Croatia once again surprised people...
World Darts Championship 2022/23 draw, schedule, results, seeded players

A feast of festive darts is once again upon us as the 30th edition of the PDC World Darts Championship takes place at the Alexandra Palace in north London between December 15 to January 3, 2023. Set to make the trip up to the top of Muswell Hill are 96...

