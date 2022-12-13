ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together

HATFIELD, MA
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Saturday morning news update

In this update, there was heavy police presence on High Street in Holyoke last night, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a rollover car accident in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road last night, and community members gathered yesterday in Agawam to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans. Plus, Meteorologist Liam Murphy has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
HOLYOKE, MA
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered in Agawam Saturday morning to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This comes on December 17th, also known as National Wreaths Across America Day. “There are 3 tenants to wreaths across America,” said Paul...
AGAWAM, MA
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene on King Street in Hatfield for reports of a first-alarm structure fire. According to Hatfield Fire, they are on scene with “multiple mutual aid in town.” The cause of the fire is unknown. “Upon arrival we had fire on the...
HATFIELD, MA
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
AGAWAM, MA
Dry start to the week, tracking a storm just before Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a dry afternoon but we did see a fair amount of clouds with seasonable temperatures. Tonight we look to clear out, and drop down into the lower to middle 20′s once again. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, another cold start with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the 20′s. We should top out in the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees Monday with lots of sunshine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Latke and Shop event brings the community together for Hanukkah festivities

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Jewish communities celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, the community of Longmeadow held a latke and Shop event Sunday. The event took place at the Congregation B’Nai Torah on Eunice Street. It included a pre-Hanukkah celebration, latkes, and then a shopping trip to buy gifts for Baystate Children’s Hospital Patients.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Two people found dead in Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
HUNTINGTON, MA
Christmas Camper brings joy to local kids in foster care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Typically you think of an RV camper as more useful in the summer months. For one woman in Wilbraham, she turned hers into what some call a little piece of the North Pole, collecting donations anonymously for kids in foster care. “It’s the creaking of the door...
WILBRAHAM, MA
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police responded to The Unicorn on High Street Saturday night for reports of a man shot inside the pub. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers received the call around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said that officers found a single male victim on the...
HOLYOKE, MA

