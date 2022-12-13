SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a dry afternoon but we did see a fair amount of clouds with seasonable temperatures. Tonight we look to clear out, and drop down into the lower to middle 20′s once again. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, another cold start with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the 20′s. We should top out in the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees Monday with lots of sunshine.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO