Annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street. Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street. Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Updated: 5 hours ago. Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Last-minute shoppers...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18
A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
Springfield Jewish Community Center’s Hannukah kickoff celebration holds deeper meaning after recent fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday marked the first night of Hannukah and dozens gathered at the Springfield Jewish Community Center to ring in the holiday with a menorah lighting ceremony. The JCC community gathered together for an annual tradition, but this year the festival of lights held a deeper meaning many...
Springfield firefighters to hold 2 drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) have teamed up to host two drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need this holiday season. Both events will be held on Monday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can...
Saturday morning news update
In this update, there was heavy police presence on High Street in Holyoke last night, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a rollover car accident in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road last night, and community members gathered yesterday in Agawam to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans. Plus, Meteorologist Liam Murphy has your latest forecast.
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered in Agawam Saturday morning to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This comes on December 17th, also known as National Wreaths Across America Day. “There are 3 tenants to wreaths across America,” said Paul...
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene on King Street in Hatfield for reports of a first-alarm structure fire. According to Hatfield Fire, they are on scene with “multiple mutual aid in town.” The cause of the fire is unknown. “Upon arrival we had fire on the...
Franklin County snow, road crews prep for weekend temperature drop
CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people happy to see snow piling up Friday in parts of the region. This as temperatures are set to make a slight drop this weekend. Western Mass News made stops around Franklin County and we found people excited about the weather. “I love the snow,...
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
Dry start to the week, tracking a storm just before Christmas
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a dry afternoon but we did see a fair amount of clouds with seasonable temperatures. Tonight we look to clear out, and drop down into the lower to middle 20′s once again. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, another cold start with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the 20′s. We should top out in the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees Monday with lots of sunshine.
Latke and Shop event brings the community together for Hanukkah festivities
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Jewish communities celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, the community of Longmeadow held a latke and Shop event Sunday. The event took place at the Congregation B’Nai Torah on Eunice Street. It included a pre-Hanukkah celebration, latkes, and then a shopping trip to buy gifts for Baystate Children’s Hospital Patients.
Two people found dead in Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
Christmas Camper brings joy to local kids in foster care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Typically you think of an RV camper as more useful in the summer months. For one woman in Wilbraham, she turned hers into what some call a little piece of the North Pole, collecting donations anonymously for kids in foster care. “It’s the creaking of the door...
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police responded to The Unicorn on High Street Saturday night for reports of a man shot inside the pub. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers received the call around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said that officers found a single male victim on the...
Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is the last weekend before Christmas, and retailers are preparing themselves for the wave of last minute shoppers. Over 150 million people in the United States are expected to go shopping on the last weekend before Christmas in search of some last-minute gifts. Owner of...
