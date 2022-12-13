Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Look at road conditions with 22News reporter Kristina D’Amours
Checking in the The hill-towns now which saw more snow than other areas of Western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
westernmassnews.com
Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A house in Springfield evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide. Fire officials said a CO detector could have saved the lives of the people inside and say it’s a vital piece of equipment for all homes. Western Mass News caught up with Springfield Fire...
Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs
WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
One person injured in I-291 accident in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to I-291 Westbound Wednesday around 3 p.m. for a single car accident.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
spectrumnews1.com
Soloe Dennis settling into new role as Worcester public health director
WORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester recently hired Soloe Dennis to be the new director of public health. He previously served as deputy commissioner for the department of health and human services in Springfield. Dennis said he is committed to addressing public health inequities and wants to advance the...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield mask mandate unlikely to return despite rise in COVID, RSV cases
Armata’s Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza. Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. Updated: 5 hours ago. As respiratory viruses continue to surge, Western Mass News...
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
westernmassnews.com
Mass Pike speed restriction as winter storm moves in
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation placed a 40 mph speed restriction on I-90. The restriction will be between mile markers 14 and 31, or between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield and Westfield/Northampton. For updates on traffic click here. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
westernmassnews.com
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Baystate Health explains Flurona: Co-infections of both Covid-19 and flu
As cold and flu season ramps up, doctors are warning people about co-infections of both Covid-19 and the flu.
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
Non-profit provides lunch available weekdays for Holyoke seniors at Taino Restaurant
A non-profit organization is offering lunch to seniors at a local Holyoke restaurant.
Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause. Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department (WHFD) responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
