Westfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs

WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
WESTFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Soloe Dennis settling into new role as Worcester public health director

WORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester recently hired Soloe Dennis to be the new director of public health. He previously served as deputy commissioner for the department of health and human services in Springfield. Dennis said he is committed to addressing public health inequities and wants to advance the...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass Pike speed restriction as winter storm moves in

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation placed a 40 mph speed restriction on I-90. The restriction will be between mile markers 14 and 31, or between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield and Westfield/Northampton. For updates on traffic click here. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
FOX 61

Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause. Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department (WHFD) responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

