Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
WTOP
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion
DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy entered the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet while diving for a first down early in the third quarter in the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. McCoy was tackled by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton...
WTOP
Commanders’ WR Terry McLaurin hits 1,000-yard mark for third straight season
LANDOVER, Md. — In front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football, Terry McLaurin reminded the world, once again, just how talented he is. In the third quarter against the New York Giants, McLaurin hauled in a 20-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke for his fifth catch of the evening. That reception gave McLaurin 65 yards on the night and put him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season for the third consecutive year.
WTOP
Titans QB Tannehill back in game after early ankle injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was out only one possession for the Tennessee Titans after he injured his right ankle during the opening series of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill suffered the injury after a 1-yard scramble up the middle on third-and-13 from...
WTOP
Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a while after he sustained a concussion in Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, left in the first half to be evaluated for...
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
WTOP
Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after he got hurt during Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at DENVER BRONCOS — ARIZONA: CB Byron Murphy, QB David Blough, CB Marco Wilson, CB Antonio Hamiton, OL Rashaad Coward, OL Wyatt Davis, DL Zach Allen. DENER: QB Russell Wilson, WR Kendall Hinton, CB Michael Ojemudia, WR Courtland Sutton, OL Quinn Bailey, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Elijah Garcia.
WTOP
World Cup final ends just in time for Fox’s NFL coverage
Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi provided more drama leading up to Sunday’s early NFL games on Fox than Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw. Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France went to extra time and penalty kicks, bumping Fox’s “NFL Sunday” pregame show off the air. The fútbol ended just in time for Americans to catch kickoff for the football at 1 p.m. EST.
Comments / 0