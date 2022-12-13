Read full article on original website
Look at road conditions with 22News reporter Kristina D’Amours
Checking in the The hill-towns now which saw more snow than other areas of Western Massachusetts.
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
Stony Hill Road Bridge in Wilbraham closed, truck stuck underneath
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Stony Hill Road Bridge in Wilbraham near CVS is closed off. According to Wilbraham Police, a truck is stuck under the bridge. Travelers are asked to seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Mass Pike speed restriction as winter storm moves in
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation placed a 40 mph speed restriction on I-90. The restriction will be between mile markers 14 and 31, or between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield and Westfield/Northampton. For updates on traffic click here. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
DPW crews prepare to keep roads safe throughout Friday’s storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was in Hampshire County from Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s weather. On our drive up we saw several MassDOT signs urging people to use caution while traveling as this winter storm warning is in effect now through Saturday. They also issued a statement...
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
West Springfield crews respond to Amostown Rd after car hits pole
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield crews responded to Amostown Road Wednesday night after a car struck a pole. According to West Springfield Fire , power is out in the area as a result. Fire officials added that Eversource is en route to fix the outage. It is uncertain...
Mass Pike speed reduced to 40 mph in portions of western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the MassDOT set a speed limit of 40 mph on portions of I-90 in western Mass. as a winter storm continued to hit the region. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announcing around 9:30 a.m. the speed was reduced to 40 mph for all vehicles from the New York border to Mile Marker 32 in Russell, MA.
Town by Town: fixed piano, Sand for Seniors, CNA lab ribbon cutting
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Ludlow, and Springfield. An assisted living facility in Chicopee has a working piano once again. The piano at Falls View Apartments on East Main Street in Chicopee had a broken piano for quite some time. That was...
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Amostown Rd. reopened after overnight crash into telephone pole
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amostown Road has now reopened after being closed Thursday morning from Homestead Ave to Mass Ave as a telephone pole was damaged in a crash Wednesday night. According to officials, a car crashed into a pole just after 10 p.m. knocking out power for residents.
Car accident in Holyoke knocks down traffic light, delays expected
A motor vehicle accident occurred Thursday morning at Sargeant and Main Street in Holyoke.
One person seriously injured in two-car accident in Agawam
The Agawam Police Department was sent to a serious motor vehicle crash that involved two vehicles on Friday.
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
