Westfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass Pike speed restriction as winter storm moves in

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation placed a 40 mph speed restriction on I-90. The restriction will be between mile markers 14 and 31, or between the interchange of Lee/ Pittsfield and Westfield/Northampton. For updates on traffic click here. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

DPW crews prepare to keep roads safe throughout Friday’s storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was in Hampshire County from Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s weather. On our drive up we saw several MassDOT signs urging people to use caution while traveling as this winter storm warning is in effect now through Saturday. They also issued a statement...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield crews respond to Amostown Rd after car hits pole

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield crews responded to Amostown Road Wednesday night after a car struck a pole. According to West Springfield Fire , power is out in the area as a result. Fire officials added that Eversource is en route to fix the outage. It is uncertain...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass Pike speed reduced to 40 mph in portions of western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the MassDOT set a speed limit of 40 mph on portions of I-90 in western Mass. as a winter storm continued to hit the region. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announcing around 9:30 a.m. the speed was reduced to 40 mph for all vehicles from the New York border to Mile Marker 32 in Russell, MA.
RUSSELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: fixed piano, Sand for Seniors, CNA lab ribbon cutting

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Ludlow, and Springfield. An assisted living facility in Chicopee has a working piano once again. The piano at Falls View Apartments on East Main Street in Chicopee had a broken piano for quite some time. That was...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amostown Rd. reopened after overnight crash into telephone pole

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amostown Road has now reopened after being closed Thursday morning from Homestead Ave to Mass Ave as a telephone pole was damaged in a crash Wednesday night. According to officials, a car crashed into a pole just after 10 p.m. knocking out power for residents.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

