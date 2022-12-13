Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Habitat for Humanity gifts first Whitewright home
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County had their dedication of their first Whitewright home Saturday morning. The team begun ground breaking in early July and now has handed over the keys to the Geller family of seven. Drew Geller and his family were very grateful of...
KTEN.com
Bonham State Park shimmering for Christmas
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Bonham State Park is aglow with festive Christmas lights. The park manager told KTEN that campers showed up earlier this week to get a front row seat. This is only the second season that Bonham State Park has staged its Light up the Park event. The entrance fee of $4 per adult will be waived with the donation of a new, unwrapped gift for a child.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KTEN.com
Santa teams up with Durant Police for special traffic stops
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Durant Police Department made special traffic stops Saturday afternoon with Santa Claus. Durant law enforcement decided last year that it would be a great idea to pull over some families and surprise them with Christmas gifts. It was a huge success last season, so the...
KTEN.com
Texomans honor 'Wreaths Across America Day'
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison had their annual tribute Saturday afternoon to honor 'Wreaths of America Day' at the historic Fairview Park Cemetery. Each fallen veteran received a wreath in honor of their service. Over the past 31 years, 'Wreaths Across America' has sent more than 14.4 million wreaths to...
KTEN.com
Durant Main Street stays open late for Christmas shoppers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant's Main Street was buzzing a little later than usual on Friday night. "A new thing, Late Night Local, where we're going to pick one night a month to stay open late," said Amber Foster, executive director of Durant Main Street. "A lot of people, they just really can't get into the shops by five o'clock, but a lot of our merchants can't always afford to stay open past five o'clock."
KTEN.com
Blue River is hot spot for cold weather fishing
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Blue River is one of nine places featured in a survey of best winter fishing destinations. The list was issued by FishingBooker.com, which bills itself as the world's largest online travel fishing company. "The national recognition is something new, and it's kind of...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state black market. According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for...
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pleaded guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KXII.com
Construction company in Leonard hit by storms
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
KXII.com
Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
KTEN.com
Meth seized in Murray County drug bust
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An investigation involving the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has resulted in the seizure of five pounds of methamphetamine. Efren Favela-Diaz of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on charges of aggravated drug trafficking after law enforcement...
KTEN.com
Southeastern women rally but come up short against NWOSU
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Southeastern women's basketball team found themselves in a fourth quarter battle against Northwestern Oklahoma State. A late run from the Rangers gave them a 54-50 win at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on Saturday night. Caitlin Kobiske led the Savage Storm with 14 points. The loss drops...
KXII.com
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
fox4news.com
5 confirmed tornadoes in North Texas, as many as 12 possible
The National Weather Service says 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County, 1 in Wise County and 1 west of Paris. The tornado in Wise County was an EF-2 producing winds up to 125 miles per hour.
KTEN.com
Former Tishomingo teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship
(KTEN) — Former Tishomingo teacher Shelley Duncan, convicted on multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 16 in Indian Country, has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison. The sentence was handed down Monday by Judge Jodi W. Dishman in the Eastern District Court of Oklahoma.
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a woman in the head with a chain. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gregory Hacker is accused of attacking a woman with intent to do bodily harm, without justifiable or excusable cause.
