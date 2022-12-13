DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant's Main Street was buzzing a little later than usual on Friday night. "A new thing, Late Night Local, where we're going to pick one night a month to stay open late," said Amber Foster, executive director of Durant Main Street. "A lot of people, they just really can't get into the shops by five o'clock, but a lot of our merchants can't always afford to stay open past five o'clock."

