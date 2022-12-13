ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

KTEN.com

Habitat for Humanity gifts first Whitewright home

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) -- Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County had their dedication of their first Whitewright home Saturday morning. The team begun ground breaking in early July and now has handed over the keys to the Geller family of seven. Drew Geller and his family were very grateful of...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KTEN.com

Bonham State Park shimmering for Christmas

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Bonham State Park is aglow with festive Christmas lights. The park manager told KTEN that campers showed up earlier this week to get a front row seat. This is only the second season that Bonham State Park has staged its Light up the Park event. The entrance fee of $4 per adult will be waived with the donation of a new, unwrapped gift for a child.
BONHAM, TX
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KTEN.com

Santa teams up with Durant Police for special traffic stops

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Durant Police Department made special traffic stops Saturday afternoon with Santa Claus. Durant law enforcement decided last year that it would be a great idea to pull over some families and surprise them with Christmas gifts. It was a huge success last season, so the...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Texomans honor 'Wreaths Across America Day'

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison had their annual tribute Saturday afternoon to honor 'Wreaths of America Day' at the historic Fairview Park Cemetery. Each fallen veteran received a wreath in honor of their service. Over the past 31 years, 'Wreaths Across America' has sent more than 14.4 million wreaths to...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Durant Main Street stays open late for Christmas shoppers

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant's Main Street was buzzing a little later than usual on Friday night. "A new thing, Late Night Local, where we're going to pick one night a month to stay open late," said Amber Foster, executive director of Durant Main Street. "A lot of people, they just really can't get into the shops by five o'clock, but a lot of our merchants can't always afford to stay open past five o'clock."
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Blue River is hot spot for cold weather fishing

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Blue River is one of nine places featured in a survey of best winter fishing destinations. The list was issued by FishingBooker.com, which bills itself as the world's largest online travel fishing company. "The national recognition is something new, and it's kind of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Construction company in Leonard hit by storms

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
LEONARD, TX
KXII.com

Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Meth seized in Murray County drug bust

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An investigation involving the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has resulted in the seizure of five pounds of methamphetamine. Efren Favela-Diaz of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested on charges of aggravated drug trafficking after law enforcement...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Southeastern women rally but come up short against NWOSU

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Southeastern women's basketball team found themselves in a fourth quarter battle against Northwestern Oklahoma State. A late run from the Rangers gave them a 54-50 win at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on Saturday night. Caitlin Kobiske led the Savage Storm with 14 points. The loss drops...
ALVA, OK
KXII.com

Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
DURANT, OK

