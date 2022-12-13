Animal Friends at max capacity; adoption fees discounted, waived for certain pets

PITTSBURGH — Right now, Animal Friends is at max capacity. Starting Tuesday, they are offering major discounts for their pets. They are even waiving the entire adoption fee for certain animals.

Between now and the end of the year, Animal Friends is offering deep discount deals for dogs, cats and rabbits.

For the next few weeks, you can adopt a pet with a discount ranging from 50% to 90% off or even 100% off.

Their goal is to get as many pets adopted as possible to free up some kennel space.

“Because without those kennels, we can’t unfortunately be that resource for other animals out in the community that need placement,” said Cody Hoellerman, the Animal Friends communications director.

Channel 11 saw some people taking advantage of the discount. Ryan Abraham adopted a bunny before and is looking to adopt another one.

“I think that its great they are doing this, not only with bunnies but cats and dogs too,” said Abraham. “I really think animals can change people’s lives.”

Animal Friends said they have about 250 animals in their care right now. Their center is filled, and they have foster homes helping out.

The animal shelter said they’ve had fewer adoptions in the past couple of years due to the pandemic and inflation.

Right now, they are at full capacity for dogs and rabbits. However, they are at more than 150% capacity for cats, and they explained why.

“There are a number of different factors but probably the biggest one is our humane investigations department has seen an influx in large scale rescues this past year,” said Hoellerman.

Animal Friends said those who consider adopting a pet need to know it’s a lifelong commitment. This offer ends on December 31. To learn more about the discount, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group