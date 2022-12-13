Georgetown officials request state auditor to look into water service amid rate increase proposals

Georgetown water customers have been spared a dramatic rate increase for now.Last month, city leaders proposed a 61 percent rate increase over the next two years, that would begin with a 39 percent increase to take effect in January. At Monday’s City Council meeting, the water board presented a revised 19 percent increase. If approved, it would show up on bills starting in March of 2023.Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather said whenever there is a rate increase of this size, the public is angry.“And justifiably so. Those are the times when we should hear from the public and the public was in full voice last night to let us know of their concerns about the rate increase,” said Prather.Officials explained the rate increase is the result of two mistakes made by outside firms that total more than $50 million. At Monday’s meeting, community members called on the board to request an audit from the state. The board unanimously approved that measure.Mayor Prather said the auditor’s office encouraged him to remind the community that not all requests result in full investigations.“I firmly believe that when the auditor does a preliminary investigation, he will find no wrongdoing and that we can return to the business of actually considering the need and the circumstances for this rate hike,” said Prather.Mayor Prather said it was in the interest of public confidence to request that the state auditor look into the issue.The rate increase proposal will be considered by the incoming city council and mayor when they take office next year.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.