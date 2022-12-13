ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Georgetown officials request state auditor to look into water service amid rate increase proposals

WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2vfc_0jhX23nP00

Georgetown water customers have been spared a dramatic rate increase for now.Last month, city leaders proposed a 61 percent rate increase over the next two years, that would begin with a 39 percent increase to take effect in January. At Monday’s City Council meeting, the water board presented a revised 19 percent increase. If approved, it would show up on bills starting in March of 2023.Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather said whenever there is a rate increase of this size, the public is angry.“And justifiably so. Those are the times when we should hear from the public and the public was in full voice last night to let us know of their concerns about the rate increase,” said Prather.Officials explained the rate increase is the result of two mistakes made by outside firms that total more than $50 million. At Monday’s meeting, community members called on the board to request an audit from the state. The board unanimously approved that measure.Mayor Prather said the auditor’s office encouraged him to remind the community that not all requests result in full investigations.“I firmly believe that when the auditor does a preliminary investigation, he will find no wrongdoing and that we can return to the business of actually considering the need and the circumstances for this rate hike,” said Prather.Mayor Prather said it was in the interest of public confidence to request that the state auditor look into the issue.The rate increase proposal will be considered by the incoming city council and mayor when they take office next year.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kentucky Lantern

Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar

Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington woman wanted for federal supervised release violations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman wanted on a federal warrant is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need help tracking down Ashley Swartz. They say the 46-year-old woman has an active warrant for federal supervised release violations. No other information has been released.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened Friday morning on Levee Road in Mt. Sterling. The coroner confirms one car was involved and one person was killed. Their name has not been released. Neighbors tell us this isn’t the first...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond police seek missing 67-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. Kenneth Fryer was last seen in the area of Willis Manor in Richmond. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities said he may use a cane to walk.
RICHMOND, KY
FOX 56

Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later

Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 sentenced in connection to Lexington bar owners death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, two people were sentenced in connection to the death of a Lexington bar owner, bringing some closure to the 13-year-old case. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty to the 2009 beating death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Lexington police originally suspected Charlie’s injuries were from a fall down the stairs, but it was later ruled a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. The case would turn cold but was reopened in 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run

After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified

A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds

Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced to life in prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, Ramon Camacho Zepeda, 54, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles. According to evidence presented at trial, the charges stemmed from the kidnappings of two individuals, identified...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Boyfriend files assault charges against Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy

Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle has placed one of his deputies on administrative leave after she was charged with assault by her boyfriend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Madison County Deputy Jennifer Lee Kermeen was subsequently arrested stemming from those charges from an alledged altercation that occurred on Nov 30th, where the alleged victim then filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy