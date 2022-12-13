Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a crash on South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court on Saturday evening. Crews responded to a single vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m on Dec. 17. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of Rock Blvd.
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash east of Winnemucca kills 1
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on I-80 east of Winnemucca killed one person Monday. Nevada State Police say around 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to Humboldt County, approximately four miles east of Winnemucca, for reports of a vehicle crash. They determined that a white Chevy truck was traveling west at...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
KOLO TV Reno
Police asking for public’s help in Winnemucca shooting
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Winnemucca are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting incident. The Winnemucca Police Department says that in the evening hours of Dec. 13, police were called to the 1200 block of East Winnemucca Blvd. for reports of shots fired. Upon arriving,...
Nevada Appeal
Ex-Sparks fire chief faces 4 felonies over steroids
RENO – The felony drug charges facing Sparks’ ex-fire chief involve steroids and none carry potential gang enhancement penalties, the state attorney general’s office said. The criminal complaint the Nevada Attorney General’s office filed Dec. 9 in Sparks Justice Court accuses Mark Lawson of four felony counts...
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
FOX Reno
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire claims abandoned Panther Valley home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire claimed an abandoned home in Panther Valley Thursday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department when to 6880 N. Virginia St. at about 4:20 p.m. when an abandoned home was burning. The building was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is being investigated. No firefighters were...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Sunday afternoon, Reno Fire Department hosted its annual Children’s Holiday Party, a tradition since 2001. Over 60 local children got to enjoy the holiday festivities. “To watch the excitement, and to see the awe in their eyes. when they’re looking at the lights and...
indybay.org
Paiute and Shoshone Elders Evicted from Homes with No Place to Go in Winnemucca, Nevada
Paiute and Shoshone were evicted from their homes in winter by a disputed tribal council and banished, many with no place to go. WINNEMUCCA INDIAN COLONY, Nevada -- In a cruel action during winter, the Winnemucca Tribal Court evicted Paiute and Shoshone elders without a trial, and banished people from their homes with no place to go in northern Nevada. Elders' homes and possessions have been burned and demolished, and utility lines cut, attorneys said.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno firefighters to hand out food baskets for the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Current and active Reno firefighters will be assembling and handing out food baskets to pre-selected families on Saturday. On Dec. 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Reno firefighters will be distributing 200 baskets at Fire Station 21, located at 2501 Mill Street in Reno. The program is...
news3lv.com
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
FOX Reno
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Sparks Marina
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Marina on Monday. Officers with the Sparks Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Prater Way and Howard Drive just before noon on Dec. 12. While on their way to the scene, dispatch received several more calls regarding a man down in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Nichols Way.
FOX Reno
Dilworth Middle School teacher plans to press charges against student who assaulted her
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dilworth Middle School teacher who was assaulted by a student Thursday plans to press charges, she told News 4-Fox 11 exclusively on Friday. The teacher, who asked to be identified by her first name Lauren, said she suffered injuries to...
rosevilletoday.com
Reno getting groovy at THE ROW on New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve celebrations include fireworks & variety of 1970’s themed parties. Reno, Nev.- Bring on the bubbly and join THE ROW on Dec. 31 for a groovy disco-themed New Year’s Eve! Boogie into 2023 at one of the most anticipated holiday events Reno has to offer, featuring more than six 70s themed parties, non-stop live entertainment and a spectacular firework show. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1970’s outfits to ring in the new year.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada district attorneys oppose commuting death sentences
An emergency petition to prevent the Board of Pardons from considering commuting the sentences of 57 death row inmates to life without parole has been field in Carson City District Court. The petition filed by Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks at 4:10 p.m. Friday is an effort to head...
